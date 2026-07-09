NEWS Bonnie Tyler: Inside Her Life in Photos Following Her Tragic Death at 75 Source: MEGA Bonnie Tyler became one of the most recognizable voices in music industry and her career that spanned more than five decades. Ayesha Zafar July 9 2026, Published 10:17 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Tyler, the Welsh singer known for her signature raspy voice and 1980s hits, has died at 75. Best known for hits like “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “Holding Out for a Hero,” she enjoyed a five-decade career and remained a beloved performer worldwide. Tyler was found dead unexpectedly at a hospital in Portugal after complications from an illness following emergency intestinal surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

From a 1970s Breakthrough to Global Fame

Source: MEGA Bonnie Tyler rose to fame in the late 1970s before becoming an international music star.

Tyler's journey to stardom began in the 1970s. While her debut single, "My! My! Honeycomb", failed to chart in 1976, she quickly found success with its follow-up, "Lost in France", which introduced her distinctive voice to audiences. After undergoing vocal surgery later in the decade, she developed the husky voice that became her signature sound. At the same time, she embraced a tougher musical style, blending rock, country, and pop while releasing songs such as "(The World Is Full of) Married Men."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bonnie Tyler found worldwide success with a string of chart-topping hits throughout the 1980s.

Her biggest breakthrough came in 1983 when she teamed up with songwriter and producer Jim Steinman. Together they created "Total Eclipse of the Heart," the dramatic power ballad that became Tyler's defining hit and topped charts. She followed that success with another iconic song, "Holding Out for a Hero," which appeared on the "Footloose" soundtrack. In 1984, Tyler also enjoyed a Top 10 duet with Shakin' Stevens on "A Rockin' Good Way (to Mess Around and Fall in Love)."

Article continues below advertisement

A Career That Spanned Decades

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Bonnie Tyler remained a familiar face on stage, television and major music events throughout her career.

Although her commercial success shifted largely to continental Europe during the 1990s, Tyler never stopped recording or performing. She also collaborated with Mike Oldfield on his 1987 album "Islands" and continued touring throughout Europe. In the early 2000s, she returned to the UK charts with a greatest hits collection and scored a major hit in France after re-recording "Total Eclipse of the Heart" with singer Kareen Antonn.

Article continues below advertisement

Eurovision, Memoir and Her Final Years

Source: MEGA Bonnie Tyler represented the United Kingdom at the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest with her song 'Believe in Me.'

Tyler represented the United Kingdom at the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden, performing "Believe in Me." Although she finished 19th, the appearance introduced her to a new generation of fans and helped return her to the UK album charts. She continued making public appearances in the years that followed, including performing at the Vatican Christmas Concert in December 2019 and appearing on ITV's This Morning in 2023. That same year, Tyler released her memoir, "Straight from the Heart", reflecting on her remarkable career and personal life. Even in her 70s, she remained committed to live music, performing concerts across Europe. One of her final major performances took place at Berlin's Theater am Potsdamer Platz in May 2025, highlighting the lasting impact of her iconic voice in pop music.

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Tyler's Family Life and Lasting Marriage

Source: MEGA Bonnie Tyler balanced her successful music career with a long marriage to husband Robert Sullivan.