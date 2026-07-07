Adele, 38, Makes Rare Public Appearance at British Grand Prix After Sweet Confession About Son

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Adele recently stunned fans with a rare public appearance at the British Grand Prix. The event ran from July 3 to July 5 in Silverstone, U.K. The singer appeared at the event on Sunday, July 5, alongside a host of celebrities, as Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc went on to claim victory.

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She looked chic in her black graphic T-shirt that had 2025 F1 world champion Lando Norris' face printed on it. She paired it with black pants and oversized orange aviator sunglasses. The "Skyfall" hitmaker completed her look with a delicate layered gold necklace bearing the word "Mummy."

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Adele Turned Heads at the British Grand Prix 2026

Source: MEGA Adele appeared for an interview with the McLaren team on July 3, where she shared a sweet information about her son.

The "Someone Like You" singer's appearance at the British Grand Prix caused a stir among fans, especially after she visited the McLaren headquarters just days earlier to meet with Norris, Oscar Piastri and McLaren CEO Zak Brown and show her appreciation for the team. In the interview released on July 3, she told the executive that both she and her “soon-to-be 14-year-old son” share an obsession with F1. In fact, the sport has made them form a closer “bond” in the last few years. The Grammy-winning singer shares her 13-year-old son, Angelo James Adkins, with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

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Source: MEGA Adele showed her support for 2025 F1 world champion Lando Norris with her graphic T-shirt at the British Grand Prix.

The 38-year-old revealed that the whole thing started after her son took an interest in karting. “So my son is really into karting and things like that. I don't know. He just sort of asked about it a couple of years ago, and I was like, 'All right,’” she said. The chart-topping star added that she tries to be involved in her son's interests, explaining, “I don't know many teenagers who have a passion, so I'm really trying to encourage it. He's obsessed, but I'm also obsessed."

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Adele Claimed She Argues with Her Son About F1 Drivers

Source: MEGA Adele revealed that she took an interest in F1 after her son started getting immersed into the sport.

The "Rolling in the Deep" singer said she also believes parents should actively engage with their children's interests rather than simply acknowledge them. "Just like when your kid has an interest, you have to lean into it. More importantly, I think you have to be interested in it," Adele explained.

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Source: MEGA Adele claimed that she loves to share her son's passion for F1.