10 Books That Are Being Made Into TV Shows or Movies in 2024: 'Dune,' 'Mickey7' and More
Frank Herbert's 'Dune'
Dune: Part Two continues the events of Frank Herbert's Dune franchise and focuses on Paul Atreides' journey following his reunion with Chani and the Fremen. The adaptation, the second film under Denis Villenueve's direction, arrived in theaters on March 1.
Liu Cixin's 'The Three-Body Problem'
David Benioff helms the upcoming TV series, 3 Body Problem, based on Liu Cixin's novel The Three-Body Problem. It follows people in a fictional past, present and future as an alien civilization near Earth encounters the planet.
The series' first episode premiered on March 21.
Edward Ashton's 'Mickey7'
Award-winning Korean director Bong Joon Ho presents the story of a disposable employee named Mickey 17, who receives a task to colonize Niflheim in Mickey7 — adapted from Edward Ashton's tome.
Robert Pattinson leads the film and stars alongside Steven Yeun, Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette and Naomi Ackie.
Julia Quinn's 'Romancing Mister Bridgerton'
Bridgerton Season 3, scheduled for release on May 16 (Part 1) and June 13 (Part 2), shifts its focus to Colin and Penelope's love story, taken from Julia Quinn's book.
"We're definitely planning on following each of the [Bridgerton] sibling's romantic stories," Shonda Rhimes told ET. "We're not necessarily going in order — but we are going to be seeing each one of the siblings and their stories."
Jenny Han's 'It's Not Summer Without You'
Jenny Han's It's Not Summer Without You became Amazon Prime's hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty.
The next installment in the franchise follows the events in the author's second book, though it reportedly has several switch-ups.
"I'm the one doing the changes, so I guess get mad at me, because I'm the one who's changing it!" Han told E! News in an interview.
Alice Osman's 'Heartstopper: Volume 2'
Heartstopper is set to bring Kit Connor and Joe Locke back on the screen with the release of the series' next part on August 3. After the development of the relationship of their characters in Season 1, Connor's Nick Nelson finds the courage to finally come out and make his romance with Charlie Spring public.
Robert Littell's 'The Amateur'
James Hawes-directed film The Amateur, based on Robert Littell's novel, shares the story of a CIA cryptographer who loses his wife after a terrorist attack.
It stars Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Laurence Fishburne, Adrian Martinez, Holt McCallany and Julianne Nicholson.
Gregory Maguire's 'Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West'
Starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Jon M. Chu's Wicked follows Elphaba Thropp's life as she becomes the Wicked Witch of the West while developing friendship — and later feud — with Galinda Upland.
Viet Thanh Nguyen's 'The Sympathizer'
HBO's miniseries The Sympathizer, which is about Viet Thanh Nguyen's debut novel and Pulitzer Prize-winning book of the same, explores the life of the Captain after he gets evicted from the U.S. before the end of the Vietnam War.
The Park Chan-Wook-directed film features Hoa Xuande, Robert Downey Jr., Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Alan Trong, Vy Le and Duy Nguyễn.
It premieres on April 14.
Neil Gaiman's 'The Sandman, Vol 2: The Doll's House'
Following the release of the series' first part, The Sandman: Vol 2: The Doll's House will tell the story of Morpheus facing off against Lucifer.