or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Brad Pitt
OK LogoNEWS

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Daughter Zahara, 21, Takes Out a Newspaper Ad to Legally Drop Father's Last Name

Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara put out an ad to change her name.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 13 2026, Updated 2:02 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's eldest daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, has taken a drastic step to drop "Pitt" from her last name almost two years after her parents' divorce was finalized.

According to court documents, Zahara published a notice of her petition to change her name in the Los Angeles Daily Journal once a week for four weeks in a row.

The notice calls for anyone who may oppose her name change to submit a written opposition before the 21-year-old's final hearing on September 28.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's eldest daughter filed to legally drop 'Pitt' from her name in June.

According to the documents obtained by TMZ, Zahara originally filed her petition in June with her notices running on June 16, June 23, June 30 and July 7.

If no one submits a formal rejection for Zahara to change her name from Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt to Zahara Marley Jolie, a judge can approve her request at the September hearing in California.

Zahara isn't the first of Angelina and Brad's six children to formally or informally drop their father's surname.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Children?

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie welcomed six children during their 12 year relationship.

During their 12 year relationship, Angelina and Brad welcomed Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, Shiloh, 20, and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Maddox and Shiloh both already filed similar legal proceedings to have "Pitt" dropped from their last names. Vivienne has dropped the name informally by removing it from the playbill of a Broadway production she worked on.

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in 2016. Their split took eight years to settle and seemingly drove a wedge between Brad and his children, though none have spoken about it publicly.

MORE ON:
Brad Pitt

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'It’s Unfortunate When a Parent Deliberately Alienates Their Children'

Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Zahara Jolie-Pitt filed to only keep her mother, Angelina Jolie's, last name.

One insider source called the rift in the family "unfortunate," as another raised questions about what may have prompted the former couple's children to distance themselves from their father.

"It’s unfortunate when a parent deliberately alienates their children from the other," an insider told Us Weekly.

"The children are now adults and make their own decisions," another said. "It’s really horrible that [Pitt] has tried to paint himself as a victim. When will people start asking real questions about what happened to the kids?"

Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie has credited her daughters with helping her get her spark back.

Angelina recently shared that her children, her grown-up daughters in particular, had helped her rediscover herself in the years since her split from Brad.

"I’ve come around a little bit to being more of the person I used to be," she told Yahoo Entertainment.

“It’s kind of reminding me what I may have lost,” she added. “And I think in some way they’re bringing me back to my old self and my desire for them to have all of the strength and openness and softness and faith and ferocity.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.