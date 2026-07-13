Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Daughter Zahara, 21, Takes Out a Newspaper Ad to Legally Drop Father's Last Name
July 13 2026, Updated 2:02 p.m. ET
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's eldest daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, has taken a drastic step to drop "Pitt" from her last name almost two years after her parents' divorce was finalized.
According to court documents, Zahara published a notice of her petition to change her name in the Los Angeles Daily Journal once a week for four weeks in a row.
The notice calls for anyone who may oppose her name change to submit a written opposition before the 21-year-old's final hearing on September 28.
According to the documents obtained by TMZ, Zahara originally filed her petition in June with her notices running on June 16, June 23, June 30 and July 7.
If no one submits a formal rejection for Zahara to change her name from Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt to Zahara Marley Jolie, a judge can approve her request at the September hearing in California.
Zahara isn't the first of Angelina and Brad's six children to formally or informally drop their father's surname.
Who Are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Children?
During their 12 year relationship, Angelina and Brad welcomed Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, Shiloh, 20, and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
Maddox and Shiloh both already filed similar legal proceedings to have "Pitt" dropped from their last names. Vivienne has dropped the name informally by removing it from the playbill of a Broadway production she worked on.
Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in 2016. Their split took eight years to settle and seemingly drove a wedge between Brad and his children, though none have spoken about it publicly.
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'It’s Unfortunate When a Parent Deliberately Alienates Their Children'
One insider source called the rift in the family "unfortunate," as another raised questions about what may have prompted the former couple's children to distance themselves from their father.
"It’s unfortunate when a parent deliberately alienates their children from the other," an insider told Us Weekly.
"The children are now adults and make their own decisions," another said. "It’s really horrible that [Pitt] has tried to paint himself as a victim. When will people start asking real questions about what happened to the kids?"
Angelina recently shared that her children, her grown-up daughters in particular, had helped her rediscover herself in the years since her split from Brad.
"I’ve come around a little bit to being more of the person I used to be," she told Yahoo Entertainment.
“It’s kind of reminding me what I may have lost,” she added. “And I think in some way they’re bringing me back to my old self and my desire for them to have all of the strength and openness and softness and faith and ferocity.”