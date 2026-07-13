Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Daughter Zahara, 21, Takes Out a Newspaper Ad to Legally Drop Father's Last Name

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Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's eldest daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, has taken a drastic step to drop "Pitt" from her last name almost two years after her parents' divorce was finalized. According to court documents, Zahara published a notice of her petition to change her name in the Los Angeles Daily Journal once a week for four weeks in a row. The notice calls for anyone who may oppose her name change to submit a written opposition before the 21-year-old's final hearing on September 28.

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Source: MEGA Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's eldest daughter filed to legally drop 'Pitt' from her name in June.

According to the documents obtained by TMZ, Zahara originally filed her petition in June with her notices running on June 16, June 23, June 30 and July 7. If no one submits a formal rejection for Zahara to change her name from Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt to Zahara Marley Jolie, a judge can approve her request at the September hearing in California. Zahara isn't the first of Angelina and Brad's six children to formally or informally drop their father's surname.

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Who Are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Children?

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie welcomed six children during their 12 year relationship.

During their 12 year relationship, Angelina and Brad welcomed Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, Shiloh, 20, and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Maddox and Shiloh both already filed similar legal proceedings to have "Pitt" dropped from their last names. Vivienne has dropped the name informally by removing it from the playbill of a Broadway production she worked on. Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in 2016. Their split took eight years to settle and seemingly drove a wedge between Brad and his children, though none have spoken about it publicly.

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'It’s Unfortunate When a Parent Deliberately Alienates Their Children'

Source: MEGA Zahara Jolie-Pitt filed to only keep her mother, Angelina Jolie's, last name.

One insider source called the rift in the family "unfortunate," as another raised questions about what may have prompted the former couple's children to distance themselves from their father. "It’s unfortunate when a parent deliberately alienates their children from the other," an insider told Us Weekly. "The children are now adults and make their own decisions," another said. "It’s really horrible that [Pitt] has tried to paint himself as a victim. When will people start asking real questions about what happened to the kids?"

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie has credited her daughters with helping her get her spark back.