Single Angelina Jolie Reveals Why She Hasn't 'Dated' Since Filing for Divorce From Brad Pitt a 'Decade' Ago
June 29 2026, Published 5:41 p.m. ET
Though Angelina Jolie has long been considered one of Hollywood's most beautiful and successful stars, the actress admitted she hasn't had any romance in her life for years.
The Oscar winner shared the confession in a new interview about her flick Couture, in which she plays a single mother, just like she is in real life. However, her character — who is a movie director — has a boyfriend.
Angelina Jolie Hasn't Dated for a Decade
"To be candid, I haven’t dated since I divorced a decade ago. So I kind of get in my head that that aspect of me is not centered in my life if I’m focusing on my children, my family," she explained to Yahoo! Entertainment.
"It took me a second to kind of say, well, she can also love her daughter and be dedicated to her daughter and also need this as a woman and receive this as a woman," Jolie, 51, added of putting dating on the back-burner for parenting.
The star's last public relationship was with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 62, whom she filed for divorce from in September 2016. The Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars wed two years prior but started dating in 2006.
The exes' relationship exploded in 2016 when Jolie accused him of verbally and physically abusing her and some of their kids while on a family flight. He denied the accusations and was cleared after an FBI investigation, but their children have remained estranged from Pitt ever since.
In fact, several of them have dropped "Pitt" from their hyphenated last name, with Shiloh, 20, making the change legal after she turned 18 in 2024.
- Angelina Jolie Reveals Her Daughters Helped the Actress Rediscover Herself: 'It’s Kind of Reminding Me What I May Have Lost'
- Angelina Jolie Says Her 'Fighting Spirit Is Finally Back' After Messy Brad Pitt Divorce: 'I Lost It for a Bit'
- Angelina Jolie Says Change In Her 'Family Situation' Kept Her From Directing 'For A Few Years'
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The Actress Says Her Kids Are 'Bringing Me Back to My Old Self'
Jolie's relationship with her children hasn't wavered — in fact, she admitted, "I think in some way they’re bringing me back to my old self."
"My desire for them to have all of the strength and openness and softness and faith and ferocity is reminding me. I think they kind of want me now to not just be 'Mom,'" she expressed.
"I've come around a little bit to being more of the person I used to be," Jolie continued. "I’m discovering something now that my daughters are older now and they’re talking to me as young women. I’m seeing what I want for them and I’m seeing what I don’t want them to lose and what I want them to hold on to."
“I’m thinking I have to live again. Be free again,” the Tomb Raider alum added. “In a way that maybe life has broken me a little bit.”