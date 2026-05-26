Brad Pitt's Estranged Son Knox, 17, Debuts Dramatic Makeover Days After Being Compared to His Famous Father

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Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's son Knox was spotted with a dramatically different look just days after he sparked comparisons to his famous father. The 17-year-old debuted a bright orange '90s-style haircut when he was spotted leaving a Muay Thai class on Monday, May 25, in photos obtained by a news outlet.

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Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Son Knox Debuted Bright Orange Hairstyle

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie son Knox rocked a bright orange hairstyle while leaving a fitness class on May 25.

In the photos, Knox rocked a gray oversized T-shirt and black shorts featuring a tiger print, with his hair cut in short layers and dyed a bright orange-red. The change is notable considering Knox sparked comparisons to his estranged father, 62, while attending his sister Zahara's Spelman College graduation in Atlanta, Ga., earlier this month.

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Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Son Knox Rocked Icy Blonde Tips

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt's son Knox made headlines after attending his older sister Zahara's college graduation earlier this month.

During the rare outing, Knox debuted dark hair accented with frosted platinum tips, a style Brad famously sported during his early 2000s heartthrob era. The teen attended the ceremony alongside his older siblings Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, and their mother, 50, while the Troy actor was reportedly absent. The Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars are also parents to Shiloh, 19 and Knox's twin, Vivienne, 17.

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Comparisons Between Brad Pitt and His Son Knox Exploded

Source: MEGA Fans felt Knox was channeling his famous dad when he rocked the frosted platinum tips.

Photos of the outing quickly went viral, with many likening Knox to his dad. "You can see it in the jawline and the vibe... genetics did all the work. Zahara's grad looks like a movie scene," one critic wrote via X, while another added, "Looks exactly like him that’s wild." "Well Brad Pitt is his dad. It's definitely there in the genes," a third added.

Brad Pitt Remains Estranged From His Children

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie welcomed six children throughout their romance.