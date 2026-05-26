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Brad Pitt's Estranged Son Knox, 17, Debuts Dramatic Makeover Days After Being Compared to His Famous Father

Photo of Knox, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's son Knox showed off a new look.

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May 26 2026, Updated 3:32 p.m. ET

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Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's son Knox was spotted with a dramatically different look just days after he sparked comparisons to his famous father.

The 17-year-old debuted a bright orange '90s-style haircut when he was spotted leaving a Muay Thai class on Monday, May 25, in photos obtained by a news outlet.

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Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Son Knox Debuted Bright Orange Hairstyle

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Photo of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie son Knox rocked a bright orange hairstyle while leaving a fitness class on May 25.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie son Knox rocked a bright orange hairstyle while leaving a fitness class on May 25.

In the photos, Knox rocked a gray oversized T-shirt and black shorts featuring a tiger print, with his hair cut in short layers and dyed a bright orange-red.

The change is notable considering Knox sparked comparisons to his estranged father, 62, while attending his sister Zahara's Spelman College graduation in Atlanta, Ga., earlier this month.

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Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Son Knox Rocked Icy Blonde Tips

Photo of Brad Pitt's son Knox made headlines after attending his older sister Zahara's college graduation earlier this month.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt's son Knox made headlines after attending his older sister Zahara's college graduation earlier this month.

During the rare outing, Knox debuted dark hair accented with frosted platinum tips, a style Brad famously sported during his early 2000s heartthrob era.

The teen attended the ceremony alongside his older siblings Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, and their mother, 50, while the Troy actor was reportedly absent.

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars are also parents to Shiloh, 19 and Knox's twin, Vivienne, 17.

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Comparisons Between Brad Pitt and His Son Knox Exploded

Photo of Fans felt Knox was channeling his famous dad when he rocked the frosted platinum tips.
Source: MEGA

Fans felt Knox was channeling his famous dad when he rocked the frosted platinum tips.

Photos of the outing quickly went viral, with many likening Knox to his dad.

"You can see it in the jawline and the vibe... genetics did all the work. Zahara's grad looks like a movie scene," one critic wrote via X, while another added, "Looks exactly like him that’s wild."

"Well Brad Pitt is his dad. It's definitely there in the genes," a third added.

Brad Pitt Remains Estranged From His Children

Photo of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie welcomed six children throughout their romance.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie welcomed six children throughout their romance.

Brad has been estranged from the six children he shares with his ex-wife following their 2016 split. The World War Z actor was reportedly trying to make amends with his youngest children, twins Knox and Vivienne, ahead of their 17th birthday last July.

According to an insider, the movie star "knows the chance...is remote to say the least," but he is "desperate" for "one final shot to get together" with the teens.

Brad was reportedly "devastated" when Shiloh dropped Pitt from her last name in 2024 and "got the message loud and clear."

"He will always believe and always hope there is a chance to be back with all of them, and he doesn’t want to think otherwise," a separate insider said of the fractured family relationship. "He doesn’t want to give up, he’s not that kind of guy, he’s not that kind of father. He is a proud father, and he would be happy to have them see that eventually."

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