Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Takes Out Ad in L.A. Newspaper to Publicly Announce She's Dropping Dad's Last Name
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh is wasting no time.
Around two months after the famous offspring legally filed a request to drop her dad's name from her hyphenated "Jolie-Pitt" surname, she took out an ad in the Los Angeles Times to announce her decision publicly.
According to reports, this is a standard practice when it comes to name changes, so Shiloh is required to do so before her request is officially approved.
If anyone objects to her filing, they have to appear in court by a certain date. If there are no issues, the teenager will soon go by "Shiloh Nouvel Jolie."
As OK! reported, Pitt, 60, has been estranged from his kids ever since he and the mom-of-six, 49, split in 2016 after she accused him of abusing her and the kids when he was drunk, something he denied.
Despite the Fight Club lead's broken relationship with Shiloh, an insider said he was "upset" over the name change.
"The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them," the insider told a news outlet last month. "It’s very sad."
Shiloh isn't the only one of Pitt's children to distance themselves, as last year, daughter Zahara, 19, revealed she also dropped "Pitt" from her last name.
In addition, his youngest daughter, Vivienne, 16, was listed as just "Vivienne Jolie" when she appeared in the playbill for Broadway's The Outsiders, a play she worked on alongside her mother.
A source shared that he has "virtually no contact with the adult kids," also referring to Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, though he has visitation rights with the others.
"His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule," the insider added, as the Hollywood hunk has been in Europe to film F1.
Despite the drama, an insider spilled, "He’s tried to rebuild relationships with all his children, and will continue to try."
"Brad has made a tremendous effort to grow and learn from all of his experiences," a separate source explained, possibly referring to his sobriety. "He would love to find a way to continue to do this, repair things with his kids and for everyone to get to a better place."
While the situation has weighed heavily on Pitt, he's found a shoulder to lean on in girlfriend Ines de Ramon.
"Brad’s been to h--- and back in his divorce and now feels like he’s gotten a second chance at life and love," one insider told a magazine of their romance, which is believed to have began around November 2022.
