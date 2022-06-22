Brad Pitt Reveals He Stopped Drinking & Smoking During The Pandemic After Realizing He Didn't Have It In Him To 'Cut Back'

This is hardly the first time Pitt has detailed his past. In 2017, he spoke with the outlet about nixing booze from his life.

“Personally, I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something. Something. And you realize that a lot of it is, cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I’m running from feelings,” he said. “I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean, I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know — things I wasn’t dealing with. I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again.”

The Oklahoma native also shared that the may not be starring in many movies going forward.

"I consider myself on my last leg, this last semester or trimester," he confessed. "What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?"