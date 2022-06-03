Brad Pitt 'Still Talks To Shiloh & The Twins,' Insider Reveals: 'But They're Not As Close As They Were'

The dad-of-six isn't giving up home, though, as he believes a reconciliation — specifically at his French estate — could be on the horizon. "The kids are growing up fast," the insider added. "Brad figures maybe it's best if they come to him of their own volition."

But it hasn't been easy, as the Salt star is getting in the way.

“It’s very clear to him that Angie has gone out of her way to delay and stall the process,” an insider told Us Weekly of Pitt. “All he can do is work with his legal team and file the paperwork whilst responding to her claims. Month after month goes by with one piece of red tape after another, endless jumping through hoops and bickering between their lawyers with no resolution."