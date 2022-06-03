Brad Pitt 'Still Talks To Shiloh & The Twins,' Insider Reveals: 'But They're Not As Close As They Were'
Brad Pitt hasn't been on the best terms with his six kids — Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13 — over the years, but according to a source, there are a few he keeps in touch with.
"He still talks to Shiloh and the twins," an insider told Star magazine, adding that he doesn't speak to three of his kids. "But they're not as close as they were."
These days, the actor, 58, and his ex Angelina Jolie have been in a battle against who gets custody of their tots. The two have yet to come to a conclusion, making it hard on the handsome hunk.
"He's convinced the only thing the litigation is doing is destroying his relationship with his kids," the source added. "L.A. is a painful reminder of all he's lost."
The dad-of-six isn't giving up home, though, as he believes a reconciliation — specifically at his French estate — could be on the horizon. "The kids are growing up fast," the insider added. "Brad figures maybe it's best if they come to him of their own volition."
But it hasn't been easy, as the Salt star is getting in the way.
“It’s very clear to him that Angie has gone out of her way to delay and stall the process,” an insider told Us Weekly of Pitt. “All he can do is work with his legal team and file the paperwork whilst responding to her claims. Month after month goes by with one piece of red tape after another, endless jumping through hoops and bickering between their lawyers with no resolution."
The Oklahoma native is trying to keep his mind off the battle in the meantime.
“Brad has been holed up at his place,” the source dished. “He occasionally enjoys downtime at his art studio. … He’s busy signing off on and brainstorming projects all the time, [and his production company] Plan B is always working on stuff.”