Brad Pitt Then and Now: See Actor's Transformation Over the Years

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1994

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt has sparked plastic surgery rumors due to his youthful look.

Brad Pitt has retained his hunk status in Hollywood since the 1980s. A few years after his acting debut, the actor won over crowds with his striking charm at a 1994 event.

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1995

Source: MEGA The actor turned 62 in December 2025.

Pitt looked like a Greek god brought to life while promoting his film Legends of the Fall at the Dorchester Hotel in 1995.

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1996

Source: MEGA A celebrity plastic surgeon said Brad Pitt's looks are 'based on feminine beauty.'

Captivating hearts with his remarkable appeal, Pitt posed for the cameras after winning the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in 12 Monkeys at the 53rd annual Golden Globe Awards.

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1997

Source: MEGA The doctor added Brad Pitt looks good for his age.

Has he aged at all? The Fight Club actor presented a well-kept appearance on the set of his film Meet Joe Black.

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1998

Source: MEGA The plastic surgery rumors began to swirl following Brad Pitt's appearance at the 2023 Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Pitt was poised and composed in an all-black outfit at the 24th Annual People's Choice Awards.

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1999

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt has yet to address the buzz.

Together with Jennifer Aniston, Pitt graced the red carpet at the 51st Annual Emmy Awards with his drool-worthy appeal.

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2001

Source: MEGA Reports suggested he had a facelift.

Pitt entered his The Matrix era for the premiere of Spy Game in 2001.

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2002

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt has been in the industry since the 1980s.

The Troy star appeared ruggedly handsome with his beard and long hair at the Los Angeles premiere of Panic Room.

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2003

Source: MEGA He was previously married to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie.

Did he come straight out of a painting? A long-haired Pitt became the star of the night at a Project ALS event in Beverly Hills, Calif., serving his strikingly photogenic looks.

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2004

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were married from 2000 to 2005.

Pitt proved at a 2004 event that, regardless of his hairstyle, he looks uncommonly handsome.

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2005

Source: MEGA It is widely believed that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie developed a romantic relationship while he was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

For the premiere of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Pitt made waves in a short, bleach-blonde cut that further enhanced his rare visual appeal.

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2006

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have maintained a cordial friendship after their separation.

The Moneyball actor appeared sharp in a suit at the premiere of Babel in California.

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2007

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie separated in 2016.

Pitt outshone the attendees at a hand and footprint ceremony in June 2007, looking crisp in a suit and sunglasses.

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2008

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finalized their divorce in December 2024.

Even with his growing facial hair, Pitt appeared elegantly tailored at the 2008 Television Critics Choice Awards.

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2009

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie went through a lengthy legal battle before a judge signed off on the divorce.

The Bullet Train star looked dapper in a classic suit at the Critics Choice Awards.

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2010

Source: MEGA He has six children with Angelina Jolie.

In November 2010, Pitt attended the premiere of Megamind with his now-ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

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2011

Source: MEGA He has reportedly developed a strained relationship with his children after his split from Angelina Jolie.

Pitt drew praise for his unmatched appearance while promoting Moneyball in Seoul, South Korea.

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2012

Source: MEGA He is currently dating Ines de Ramon.

As if sculpted by the gods, Pitt let his looks do the talking as he rocked a classic black tuxedo.

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2013

Source: MEGA They began dating in 2022.

He was dashing even with a tousled hair at an event in 2013.

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2014

Source: MEGA Sources said Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been living together since February 2024.

Bye, long hair! Pitt brought back his sleek, slicked-back hairstyle during the 2014 BFI LFF Closing Gala Screening of Fury.

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2015

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt has won different accolades.

Pitt's white hair only added to his charm, still captivating hearts on the set of The Big Short in 2015.

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2016

Source: MEGA He has a film career spanning more than 30 years.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actor was present at the premiere of Allied in Shanghai, China.

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2017

Source: MEGA He initially had uncredited parts in films.

Always carrying his undeniable charm, Pitt lit up The Late Show With Stephen Colbert with his presence in 2017.

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2018

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt is often regarded as a s-- symbol.

Despite his busy schedule, he maintained his blazing charisma on the set of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

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2019

Source: MEGA He won an Academy Award for his role in 'Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.'

Pitt was pictured bringing his star power during a public outing in 2019.

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2020

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt was born on December 18, 1963.

With his silver hair amplifying his appeal, Pitt wowed the crowd at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival with his youthful glow.

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2021

Source: MEGA In addition to his acting career, Brad Pitt is also involved in philanthropy and activism.

Pitt was photographed with Bradley Cooper during the men's finals match of the U.S. Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

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2022

Source: MEGA He previously struggled with alcoholism.

Pitt dazzled everyone with his looks when he stepped out in public in 2022.

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2023

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt got sober in September 2016.

Drop-dead gorgeous! Pitt looked chiseled like a marble masterpiece in a De'Longhi commercial.

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2024

Source: MEGA He participated in Alcoholics Anonymous meetings as part of his recovery.

Fans did not realize they needed to see Pitt in a racing suit until they saw him donning the gear at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

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2025

Source: MEGA Bradley Cooper reportedly helped him with his sobriety.

Pitt still left everyone spellbound with his good looks while promoting F1.

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2026

Source: MEGA According to Brad Pitt, he had struggled to recognize people's faces for years.