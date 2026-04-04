Brad Pitt Then and Now: See Actor's Transformation Over the Years
April 4 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
1994
Brad Pitt has retained his hunk status in Hollywood since the 1980s.
A few years after his acting debut, the actor won over crowds with his striking charm at a 1994 event.
1995
Pitt looked like a Greek god brought to life while promoting his film Legends of the Fall at the Dorchester Hotel in 1995.
1996
Captivating hearts with his remarkable appeal, Pitt posed for the cameras after winning the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in 12 Monkeys at the 53rd annual Golden Globe Awards.
1997
Has he aged at all? The Fight Club actor presented a well-kept appearance on the set of his film Meet Joe Black.
1998
Pitt was poised and composed in an all-black outfit at the 24th Annual People's Choice Awards.
1999
Together with Jennifer Aniston, Pitt graced the red carpet at the 51st Annual Emmy Awards with his drool-worthy appeal.
2001
Pitt entered his The Matrix era for the premiere of Spy Game in 2001.
2002
The Troy star appeared ruggedly handsome with his beard and long hair at the Los Angeles premiere of Panic Room.
2003
Did he come straight out of a painting? A long-haired Pitt became the star of the night at a Project ALS event in Beverly Hills, Calif., serving his strikingly photogenic looks.
2004
Pitt proved at a 2004 event that, regardless of his hairstyle, he looks uncommonly handsome.
2005
For the premiere of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Pitt made waves in a short, bleach-blonde cut that further enhanced his rare visual appeal.
2006
The Moneyball actor appeared sharp in a suit at the premiere of Babel in California.
2007
Pitt outshone the attendees at a hand and footprint ceremony in June 2007, looking crisp in a suit and sunglasses.
2008
Even with his growing facial hair, Pitt appeared elegantly tailored at the 2008 Television Critics Choice Awards.
2009
The Bullet Train star looked dapper in a classic suit at the Critics Choice Awards.
2010
In November 2010, Pitt attended the premiere of Megamind with his now-ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
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2011
Pitt drew praise for his unmatched appearance while promoting Moneyball in Seoul, South Korea.
2012
As if sculpted by the gods, Pitt let his looks do the talking as he rocked a classic black tuxedo.
2013
He was dashing even with a tousled hair at an event in 2013.
2014
Bye, long hair! Pitt brought back his sleek, slicked-back hairstyle during the 2014 BFI LFF Closing Gala Screening of Fury.
2015
Pitt's white hair only added to his charm, still captivating hearts on the set of The Big Short in 2015.
2016
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actor was present at the premiere of Allied in Shanghai, China.
2017
Always carrying his undeniable charm, Pitt lit up The Late Show With Stephen Colbert with his presence in 2017.
2018
Despite his busy schedule, he maintained his blazing charisma on the set of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.
2019
Pitt was pictured bringing his star power during a public outing in 2019.
2020
With his silver hair amplifying his appeal, Pitt wowed the crowd at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival with his youthful glow.
2021
Pitt was photographed with Bradley Cooper during the men's finals match of the U.S. Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
2022
Pitt dazzled everyone with his looks when he stepped out in public in 2022.
2023
Drop-dead gorgeous! Pitt looked chiseled like a marble masterpiece in a De'Longhi commercial.
2024
Fans did not realize they needed to see Pitt in a racing suit until they saw him donning the gear at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
2025
Pitt still left everyone spellbound with his good looks while promoting F1.
2026
Pitt commanded attention while filming his new movie in Athens in March.