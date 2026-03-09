Brad Pitt, 62, Had 'Feminizing Plastic Surgery' to Keep Himself Youthful and 'Not Weird-Looking,' Top Doc Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow has given his take over Brad Pitt's eternally youthful good looks and revealed if the Oscar winner has ever gone under the knife. Dr. Dubrow, 67, appeared on the March 9 episode of the “misSpelling” podcast and explained what the F1 star, 62, got done on his body (if anything at all).

Brad Pitt Was Rumored to Have Gotten a Facelift

“The one who’s sort of gotten away with it – and I don’t know what he’s done – but the one who sort of hasn’t aged at all, and it doesn’t look like plastic surgery, is Brad Pitt,” the physician told host Tori Spelling. “Brad Pitt really looks good,” he said. “And I don’t know if he’s had a facelift, but we know he has.”

According to Dr. Dubrow, Pitt's “overall being and skin and everything got better when he got sober" can be attributed to the Interview With the Vampire actor's recent “lifestyle changes.” But the Botched star has one simple “theory” as to why Pitt “looks good and not weird looking” at the grand old age of 62. “I just mean, why does Brad Pitt at 60, with no wrinkles and no laxity in his face, why does that look OK, whereas another male at 60 or 65 with no wrinkles and no laxity, why do they look weird?” he explained.

'Brad Pitt's Looks Are Based on Feminine Beauty'

“Because Brad Pitt’s looks are based on feminine beauty,” the reality star answered his own question. “If you look at him in Legends of the Fall, he’s hotter than any other female in the movie. He’s prettier.” "You can have feminizing plastic surgery and it looks good," Dr. Dubrow said, while also referencing other attractive and "pretty" celebrities such Rob Lowe and John Stamos. “But if you’re a different kind of handsome, that’s not based on a feminine look, and you have feminizing plastic surgery, it’s super weird,” Dr. Dubrow noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Brad Pitt Looked a Little Different at Wimbledon 2023

