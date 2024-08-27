Brad Pitt's 'F1' Movie: 8 Things to Know — From Cast Members to Release Date and More
What Is 'F1' About?
Brad Pitt plays the role of Sonny Hayes in producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski's upcoming Formula 1 film, F1.
In the movie, Pitt's character is a former Formula 1 driver in the 1990s who decides to return to the track and work with Damson Idris' Joshua Pearce at the fictional team APXGP.
“So [Sonny Hayes] has a horrible crash, kind of c---- out and disappears and is racing in other disciplines....His friend, played by Javier Bardem, is a team owner. They’re a last-placed owner, 21, 22 on the grid. They’ve never scored a point. They have a young phenom played by Damson Idris. He brings me in as a kind of Hail Mary, and high jinks ensue," Pitt told Sky Sports F1 in July 2023.
Who Is in the Cast of the 'F1' Movie?
Aside from Pitt and Idris, F1 also has Kerry Condon, Sarah Niles, Samson Kayo, Kim Bodnia, Tobias Menzies and Javier Bardem on board. Bridgerton star Simone Ashley was also spotted filming at the British Grand Prix, though her role has yet to be confirmed.
Is There a Real-Life F1 Driver in Brad Pitt's Movie?
Several F1 drivers have been spotted in F1's official trailer, including Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Meanwhile, photos from the 2023 British Grand Prix captured Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz in the background.
What Is Lewis Hamilton's Role in Brad Pitt's 'F1' Movie?
Seven-time Formula One World Drivers champion Lewis Hamilton has been tapped to produce Pitt's F1 through Apollo Dawn Films while continuing his racing career.
According to Kosinski, Hamilton was the first person he contacted three years ago regarding the project.
"I knew for us to make it as authentic as possible, someone on the team who lives it day-in and day-out would be invaluable,” the filmmaker told Deadline. “Lewis has been an incredible partner; he jumps on Zooms with me between races to go through the script, line by line, turn by turn, you know, tire compound by tire compound, to make sure that we are getting all the details right. Beyond that, on a creative and story level, he also has input.”
Is There a Trailer for 'F1'?
How Realistic Is the Movie?
The F1 team, aside from working with Hamilton and other F1 drivers, made the film realistic by recording it at the Silverstone racetrack during the actual British Grand Prix. The movie will also show scenes from the tracks in Daytona, Hungary, Mexico City, Abu Dhabi, Zandvoort, Monza, Las Vegas, Japan and Spa.
Pitt and Idris also trained for nearly three months, practicing in Formula 3 cars before driving Formula 2 vehicles.
"We worked closely with Mercedes and their design team and aerodynamicists to develop a custom body that resembles the latest generation Formula 1 car. They’re built specifically for this movie," Kosinski noted.
The filmmaker also spoke highly of the technology and equipment used, calling it “the next generation from what we did on Top Gun.”
Pitt applauded the filmmaker's signature camera tricks on the film: “Tell you what’s amazing about it. You’ll see the cameras mounted all over the car. You’ve never seen speed, you’ve never seen the G-forces like this. It’s really amazing.”
What Have Brad Pitt and the Creators Said About the 'F1' Movie?
In the same Sky Sports F1 interview, Pitt expressed his excitement for F1.
“I’m a little giddy right now, I’ve got to say,” he said. “It’s the best time of my life. ... The vibe is amazing, but just to get to be a part of it in this way, and get to tell our story.”
The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor continued, “All the teams have opened their doors for us. Everyone has just been really, really amazing, that we can do this. And it’s going to be really good.”
Hamilton, meanwhile, praised Kosinski for his work during a press conference.
“You already saw what he’s done with fighter jets, what he did with Maverick — just think about what he’s done in terms of the dogfights you saw with the jets that was pretty epic. Bringing that technology and that viewpoint into our world is going to be amazing," he said of the "incredible" director.
When Will Brad Pitt's 'F1' Movie Drop?
Pitt's F1 is slated to hit the big screens and IMAX on June 27, 2025.