Brad Pitt's 'F1' Movie: 8 Things to Know — From Cast Members to Release Date and More

Seven-time Formula One World Drivers champion Lewis Hamilton has been tapped to produce Pitt's F1 through Apollo Dawn Films while continuing his racing career.

According to Kosinski, Hamilton was the first person he contacted three years ago regarding the project.

"I knew for us to make it as authentic as possible, someone on the team who lives it day-in and day-out would be invaluable,” the filmmaker told Deadline. “Lewis has been an incredible partner; he jumps on Zooms with me between races to go through the script, line by line, turn by turn, you know, tire compound by tire compound, to make sure that we are getting all the details right. Beyond that, on a creative and story level, he also has input.”