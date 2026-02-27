Braless Demi Lovato Stuns in Sheer Black Top as She Teases Her New Tour: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Demi Lovato is heating things up and giving fans a sneak peek of her upcoming tour. The 33-year-old singer shared a sultry Instagram Reel, strutting through an empty arena in a daring sheer black top that left little to the imagination. The braless look featured mesh paneling across her torso, paired with a high-waisted beige skirt that hugged her curves and kept the edgy vibe intact.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ddlovato/Instagram Demi Lovato shared a sultry Instagram Reel in a sheer black top.

Article continues below advertisement

In the clip, Lovato confidently walked down a row of arena seats, striking playful poses and flashing a mischievous smile at the camera. The video played to her energetic track “Here All Night,” adding to the late-night, behind-the-scenes vibe.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The empty venue suggests she was filming during rehearsal or a walkthrough. “these seats are actually saved for 15,000 of my closest friends,” she wrote in the caption. This teaser comes after Lovato canceled five shows on her It’s Not That Deep tour to give herself extra time to rest and rehearse.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ddlovato/Instagram The singer canceled five shows to rest and rehearse for her tour.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The tour, originally set to start April 8 in Charlotte, N.C., will now kick off April 13 in Orlando, Fla. “My Lovatics - I am so excited to get back on stage this year and visit you in as many cities as I can,” she wrote in her Instagram Story. “While starting to prepare for the tour, I realized that I have overextended what may be possible.” “To protect my health, and ensure I can give you my all at each show, I need to build in more time to rest and rehearse and ultimately adjust to a schedule with some more time off that will allow me to handle the entire run of the tour.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ddlovato/Instagram The tour now starts April 13 in Orlando instead of April 8 in Charlotte.

Article continues below advertisement

Lovato also shared the five stops she had to cancel. “Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, Las Vegas and Denver - I am so sad to say that I will no longer be able to see you on this tour and I am so sorry to those who planned to be there,” she said. “Orlando - we are moving your show to April 13th and will kick off there.”

Article continues below advertisement

Originally, she was scheduled to perform on April 8 in Charlotte, April 12 in Atlanta, April 14 in Nashville, May 5 in Denver and May 8 in Las Vegas.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Refunds are being processed for tickets bought through Ticketmaster and AXS.