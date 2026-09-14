Braless Emily Ratajkowski Frees the Nipple in Sheer Shirt at NYFW: Photos
Sept. 14 2026, Published 12:14 p.m. ET
Emily Ratajkowski freed the nipple during New York Fashion Week.
The 35-year-old attended the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2027 show on Friday, September 11, in an all-white look that turned heads.
For the fashion show, the model looked effortlessly chic in a fitted semi-sheer tank top that put her nipples on display, paired with white jeans and white strappy heels.
She completed her look with an oversized pair of black sunglasses, diamond stud earrings and a long white scarf that blew in the wind as it trailed behind her.
Emily Ratajkowski Shared More Photos on Her Instagram
She wore her long brown hair in an updo with face-framing pieces that brushed past her chin and opted for a simple glam makeup look that featured bold black eyeliner, mascara and a light pink lip.
A few days later, on Sunday, September 13, Ratajkowski shared more photos of the daring look to her Instagram account, including a few solo shots from her hotel room and behind-the-scenes snaps she she rode in a car to the venue.
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Emily Ratajkowski's Fans Could Not Get Enough
"September so far," she captioned the carousel, which also featured photos of her getting ready for the KIKO Milano flagship store opening in Soho.
"Just wow babes," wrote one person.
Another said, "Gorgeous mama."
"Best 🍒 on the planet," a third commented about her assets, as a fourth complimented her look, writing, "the all white 👏 ."
A fifth gushed, "One of the most beautiful in the world."
Emily Ratajkowski Was Just in Rome
Ratajkowski's New York Fashion Week appearance comes shortly after she was photographed enjoying a romantic getaway to Rome, Italy, with her boyfriend, French filmmaker Romain Gavras.
The couple enjoyed a stroll through the streets of Rome on Wednesday, September 2, as they packed on the PDA after first being romantically linked last November.
The pair couldn't keep their hands off each other, walking side by side with their arms around one another's backs before sharing a passionate kiss while joined by the model's 5-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.
Ratajkowski wore a low-cut, black halter mini dress that once again showed off her slim frame and enviable cleavage, pairing the dress with white sneakers. She wore her hair down and accessorized the look with a pair of black Chanel sunglasses.
Gavras also kept it casual, wearing a loose-fitting, green button-down shirt, baggy white jeans, sneakers and a Ralph Lauren baseball cap.