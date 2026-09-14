or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Emily Ratajkowski
OK LogoPHOTOS

Braless Emily Ratajkowski Frees the Nipple in Sheer Shirt at NYFW: Photos

Image of Emily Ratajkowski ditched her bra while out in New York City.
Source: MEGA: @EMRATA/INSTAGRAM

Emily Ratajkowski ditched her bra while out in New York City.

Sept. 14 2026, Published 12:14 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski freed the nipple during New York Fashion Week.

The 35-year-old attended the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2027 show on Friday, September 11, in an all-white look that turned heads.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Emily Ratajkowski attended Calvin Klein's show in the daring look.
Source: @EMRATA/INSTAGRAM

Emily Ratajkowski attended Calvin Klein's show in the daring look.

For the fashion show, the model looked effortlessly chic in a fitted semi-sheer tank top that put her nipples on display, paired with white jeans and white strappy heels.

She completed her look with an oversized pair of black sunglasses, diamond stud earrings and a long white scarf that blew in the wind as it trailed behind her.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski Shared More Photos on Her Instagram

Image of On September 13, Emily Ratajkowski shared additional photos of her see-through outfit to her Instagram.
Source: @EMRATA/INSTAGRAM

On September 13, Emily Ratajkowski shared additional photos of her see-through outfit to her Instagram.

She wore her long brown hair in an updo with face-framing pieces that brushed past her chin and opted for a simple glam makeup look that featured bold black eyeliner, mascara and a light pink lip.

A few days later, on Sunday, September 13, Ratajkowski shared more photos of the daring look to her Instagram account, including a few solo shots from her hotel room and behind-the-scenes snaps she she rode in a car to the venue.

MORE ON:
Emily Ratajkowski

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski's Fans Could Not Get Enough

Image of One social media user told her she had the 'best assets on the planet.'
Source: MEGA

One social media user told her she had the 'best assets on the planet.'

"September so far," she captioned the carousel, which also featured photos of her getting ready for the KIKO Milano flagship store opening in Soho.

"Just wow babes," wrote one person.

Another said, "Gorgeous mama."

"Best 🍒 on the planet," a third commented about her assets, as a fourth complimented her look, writing, "the all white 👏 ."

A fifth gushed, "One of the most beautiful in the world."

Emily Ratajkowski Was Just in Rome

Image of Emily Ratajkowski was joined by her boyfriend, Romain Gavras, and her son in Rome.
Source: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski was joined by her boyfriend, Romain Gavras, and her son in Rome.

Ratajkowski's New York Fashion Week appearance comes shortly after she was photographed enjoying a romantic getaway to Rome, Italy, with her boyfriend, French filmmaker Romain Gavras.

The couple enjoyed a stroll through the streets of Rome on Wednesday, September 2, as they packed on the PDA after first being romantically linked last November.

The pair couldn't keep their hands off each other, walking side by side with their arms around one another's backs before sharing a passionate kiss while joined by the model's 5-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

Ratajkowski wore a low-cut, black halter mini dress that once again showed off her slim frame and enviable cleavage, pairing the dress with white sneakers. She wore her hair down and accessorized the look with a pair of black Chanel sunglasses.

Gavras also kept it casual, wearing a loose-fitting, green button-down shirt, baggy white jeans, sneakers and a Ralph Lauren baseball cap.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.