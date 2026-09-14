Braless Emily Ratajkowski Frees the Nipple in Sheer Shirt at NYFW: Photos

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Emily Ratajkowski freed the nipple during New York Fashion Week. The 35-year-old attended the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2027 show on Friday, September 11, in an all-white look that turned heads.

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Source: @EMRATA/INSTAGRAM Emily Ratajkowski attended Calvin Klein's show in the daring look.

For the fashion show, the model looked effortlessly chic in a fitted semi-sheer tank top that put her nipples on display, paired with white jeans and white strappy heels. She completed her look with an oversized pair of black sunglasses, diamond stud earrings and a long white scarf that blew in the wind as it trailed behind her.

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Emily Ratajkowski Shared More Photos on Her Instagram

Source: @EMRATA/INSTAGRAM On September 13, Emily Ratajkowski shared additional photos of her see-through outfit to her Instagram.

She wore her long brown hair in an updo with face-framing pieces that brushed past her chin and opted for a simple glam makeup look that featured bold black eyeliner, mascara and a light pink lip. A few days later, on Sunday, September 13, Ratajkowski shared more photos of the daring look to her Instagram account, including a few solo shots from her hotel room and behind-the-scenes snaps she she rode in a car to the venue.

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Emily Ratajkowski's Fans Could Not Get Enough

Source: MEGA One social media user told her she had the 'best assets on the planet.'

"September so far," she captioned the carousel, which also featured photos of her getting ready for the KIKO Milano flagship store opening in Soho. "Just wow babes," wrote one person. Another said, "Gorgeous mama." "Best 🍒 on the planet," a third commented about her assets, as a fourth complimented her look, writing, "the all white 👏 ." A fifth gushed, "One of the most beautiful in the world."

Emily Ratajkowski Was Just in Rome

Source: MEGA Emily Ratajkowski was joined by her boyfriend, Romain Gavras, and her son in Rome.