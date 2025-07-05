Braless Jennifer Lopez Stuns as She Celebrates July 4th Solo: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 55, celebrated the Fourth of July by going braless with a handful of red, white and blue treat.
“Happy 4th of July, everybody. Want a cupcake?” the multitalented star asked her 247 million Instagram followers in a video she posted on the holiday.
Lopez gave a little more detail in her caption about the silliness behind the photo op. “Just trying to take a simple 4th of July selfie...this is what happens when you hang out with fabulous gays!!! Hilarity ensues,” she explained.
Jennifer Lopez Shares Playful Braless Selfies
Lopez also shared a series of photos from the day, where she posed in a gray tank top. The singer’s long, highlighted tresses shaped her glammed-up face effortlessly as she showed off her decadent desserts.
The performer opted to lay low for the holiday as she prepares to go on the road for her “Up All Night: Live in 2025” tour, which kicks off in Vigo, Spain, on Tuesday, July 8.
However, just a few days before the July 4th weekend, Lopez held a private listening party for 30 of her biggest fans in Los Angeles, where she played six unreleased tracks, including the pop ballad “Wreckage of You.”
Jennifer Lopez Writes New Song About Ben Affleck Split
According to superfan Edgardo Luis Rivera, the entertainer wrote the song as a way to heal from her tumultuous relationship with Ben Affleck, whom she finalized her divorce from in January 2025 after filing in August 2024.
“She mentioned how last year was a very difficult time for her both personally and professionally,” Rivera shared with a news outlet.
“She had to cancel her tour and really focus on herself,” the source added. “Fast-forward to one year later, and she feels better and stronger than ever, so she wanted to write a song about coming out of a bad situation much stronger.”
Rivera added, “She kept thinking of the word ‘wreck’ because it means destruction, but she wasn’t destroyed. In fact, the lyrics of the song are, ‘I’m stronger after the wreckage of you.’”
Jennifer Lopez's New Songs Have a 'Real Vibe' to Them
The insider went on to compliment Lopez’s additional five new songs, saying they are “fun, more Jennifer of old in terms of music style,” adding, “They’re really good songs. They’ve got a real vibe to them.”
All six of the performer’s new tracks will reportedly be on the setlist for her European tour as well as her upcoming residency in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.