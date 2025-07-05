Jennifer Lopez, 55, celebrated the Fourth of July by going braless with a handful of red, white and blue treat.

“Happy 4th of July, everybody. Want a cupcake?” the multitalented star asked her 247 million Instagram followers in a video she posted on the holiday.

Lopez gave a little more detail in her caption about the silliness behind the photo op. “Just trying to take a simple 4th of July selfie...this is what happens when you hang out with fabulous gays!!! Hilarity ensues,” she explained.