BREAKING NEWS Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Finalize Divorce 4 Months After Actress Filed Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married from July 2022 until the actress filed for divorce in August 2024.

The official end of an era — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finalized their divorce. The A-list exes settled their split just four months after the "On the Floor" singer filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, 2024, ultimately ending their two-year marriage, according to court documents obtained by a news publication on Monday, January 6.

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas at the Little White Wedding Chapel.

Lopez and Affleck were initially engaged in 2002, though the pair confirmed in 2004 that they had called off their plans to marry. The Gone Girl actor proposed for a second time in April 2022, with the former flames getting married that July. Fans first expressed concerns ahead of summer 2024 about trouble in paradise between the Hustlers actress and Affleck, 52, as Lopez, 55, and her then-husband's public displays of affection and openness about their relationship had come to a halt.

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez has been married four times.

Fans were soon certain the duo had called it quits on their marriage, as Lopez attended and co-hosted the 2024 Met Gala alone, canceled her summer concert tour and had been spotted without her ring numerous times, among several other signs of tension. By August 2024, Lopez officially confirmed the rumors to be true, when The Boy Next Door actress filed for a dissolution of marriage at the Los Angeles County Superior Court without a lawyer. The Shotgun Wedding star listed April 26 as her and Affleck's official date of separation and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Source: MEGA This is Ben Affleck's second divorce.

Lopez requested no spousal support for both sides of the divorce and for her and Affleck's attorney's fees to be divided evenly. In her divorce documents, the "Let's Get Loud" singer wrote the "exact nature" of their community, quasi-community assets, and separate property and obligations are "unknown" and "will be determined."

After taking the Good Will Hunting actor's last name at the time she said "I do," the brunette beauty requested to legally resume the moniker Jennifer Lynn Lopez. The exes are said to be maintaining relationships with one another's children and encouraging the former stepsiblings to do the same.

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged for the first time in 2002 and for the second time in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Jersey Girl costars want their combined five kids to know "how loved they are." "They will be supported on all sides as they navigate their new normal," the confidante concluded.