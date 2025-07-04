Jennifer Lopez Sings About the 'Wreckage' of Ben Affleck Relationship in New Song After 'Very Difficult' Year 

Lopez told the group the song came to her late one night after tour rehearsals.

"She mentioned how last year was a very difficult time for her both personally and professionally. She had to cancel her tour and really focus on herself. Fast-forward to one year later, and she feels better and stronger than ever, so she wanted to write a song about coming out of a bad situation much stronger," Rivera shared.

“She kept thinking of the word ‘wreck’ because it means destruction, but she wasn’t destroyed,” she added. “In fact, the lyrics of the song are, ‘I’m stronger after the wreckage of you.’”