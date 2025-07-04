or
Jennifer Lopez Sings About the 'Wreckage' of Ben Affleck Relationship in New Song After 'Very Difficult' Year 

jennifer lopez wreckage ben affleck breakup
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez performed a breakup ballad entitled 'Wreckage' about Ben Affleck at a secret fan event,

By:

July 4 2025, Published 9:02 a.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez is turning heartbreak into music.

The superstar invited 30 of her biggest fans in Los Angeles to a private listening party on Wednesday, July 2, where she played six unreleased tracks — including one deeply personal ballad called “Wreckage," per an outlet.

jlo secret fan event las vegas tickets
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez played six new songs at a secret fan event in L.A.

According to one attendee, the emotional song is all about walking away from a relationship and coming out stronger on the other side.

"'Wreckage of You' is a pop ballad that she told us she cowrote and recorded two weeks ago," fan Edgardo Luis Rivera revealed.

Lopez told the group the song came to her late one night after tour rehearsals.

"She mentioned how last year was a very difficult time for her both personally and professionally. She had to cancel her tour and really focus on herself. Fast-forward to one year later, and she feels better and stronger than ever, so she wanted to write a song about coming out of a bad situation much stronger," Rivera shared.

“She kept thinking of the word ‘wreck’ because it means destruction, but she wasn’t destroyed,” she added. “In fact, the lyrics of the song are, ‘I’m stronger after the wreckage of you.’”

jlo new music listening party details
Source: MEGA

'Wreckage,' seems to touch upon her breakup from Ben Affleck.

The lyrics seem to point directly at her split from husband Ben Affleck. The couple tied the knot in 2022, but as OK! previously reported, they divorced just two years later.

Lopez and Affleck were famously engaged back in 2002, but called it off in 2004 before rekindling nearly two decades later — only for things to fall apart again.

jennifer lopez emotional ballad tour preview
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez divorced in 2024.

Jennifer Lopez

Besides “Wreckage,” Lopez played five more tracks at the event — “Up All Night,” “Regular,” “Free,” “Save Me Tonight” and “Birthday.”

“They’re really good songs. They’ve got a real vibe to them,” one insider said. “They’re fun, more like the Jennifer people remember from her earlier music.”

The entire fan experience was kept under wraps until guests were already inside the room with J.Lo.

“Outreach to fans started on Tuesday, but it was all kept a surprise,” an insider revealed, adding that the exclusive gathering was described as a heartfelt thank-you to her loyal J.Lovers for standing by her through everything.

jlo post breakup songs unreleased tracks
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez isn’t sure if she’ll release the new tracks, per one attendee.

As for whether fans will get to stream the new music anytime soon, Lopez herself admitted she’s still not sure. Rivera said she told the crowd she hasn’t decided how — or even if — she’ll release the songs.

For now, she’s focused on feeling empowered.

“She feels very free right now,” Rivera said. “And she wants to perform some new material because these songs express exactly how she feels.”

Us Weekly talked to the sources.

