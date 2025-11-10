Braless Kylie Jenner Sizzles as She Nearly Exposes Her Butt in Backless Dress: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner scorched in risqué attire from her clothing brand, KHY. The reality star, 28, rocked a backless white gown on Monday, November 10, while promoting the company's upcoming holiday drop. The dress also featured plunging side cutouts that exposed side b---.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner is releasing a holiday collection for KHY.

Jenner accessorized with several silver bangles as she posed in front of greenery. "The @khy HOLIDAY DROP coming 11/13 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 so excited for this one," she teased in the caption of her post. In another Instagram carousel on Monday, the Kardashians star sported a long, cheetah-print fur coat from the collection, which drops on November 13. She placed her hands in the jacket's pockets and crossed her arms in two stunning snaps. "Too good!😍," her bestie Yris Palmer commented.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner is the founder of KHY.

Jenner also collaborated with KHY on a photo dump of models debuting several looks from the line: sheer, lace maxi dresses, an animal-print tank, a pale pink halter dress and more. "Statement pieces, luxurious fabrics, and standout silhouettes," KHY hinted at the upcoming drop in the caption of the post.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner Rings in Sister Kendall's 30th Birthday

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner attended Kendall's birthday celebration.

A few days prior, Jenner celebrated her sister Kendall's 30th birthday with an elaborate beach party. She cheered on her sibling as she blew out candles on her cake by the sand, with dozens of other attendees filming on their phones. The duo took an ATV ride, swam in the ocean and played poker alongside A-list friends Hailey Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou. In one snapshot from the group's busy weekend, Kendall, Kylie and Hailey smiled and flashed kissy faces for the camera in a close-up selfie. The Kylie Cosmetics founder showcased her lean physique in a series of sultry snapshots from the vacation. She boasted a wardrobe packed with animal-print bikinis, including zebra and leopard-print two-piece sets. "We love you kenny butt," she captioned a photo dump recapping her activities.

Kendall Jenner's Racy Birthday Recap

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner invited Kylie and several A-list friends to her birthday bash on the beach.