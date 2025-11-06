Kylie Jenner Spills Out of Animal-Print Bikinis While Celebrating Sister Kendall's Birthday: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner stole the spotlight at her sister Kendall's 30th birthday celebration. The makeup mogul, 28, stunned in an array of printed bikinis during rowdy beach festivities. Kylie shared a photo dump recapping the event on Wednesday, November 5, which featured both daytime and nighttime activities for the birthday girl.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner Recaps Kendall's Birthday Gathering

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner flaunted her figure in a racy swimsuit.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder popped out of a tiny cheetah-print bikini top with a matching thong as she posed in front of palm trees, her hair blowing behind her. Elsewhere in the Instagram carousel, she bared her cleavage in a zebra-print swimsuit and cover-up, which she photographed from the chest down. Her third bikini was a printed design from Dior, featuring the designer's logo and fiery red straps. Kylie leaned in close to the camera and pursed her lips for a photo snapped with a 0.5 lens. At one point, she coordinated head scarves with Kendall and their friend Hailey Bieber. The trio smiled and made a kissy face in a sweet selfie in front of the trees. The ladies were also joined by Kylie's bestie Stassie Karanikolaou for an ATV ride and a dip in the ocean.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner rocked a collection of bikinis on her vacation.

In the evening, the Kylie Cosmetics founder rocked a figure-hugging black mini dress with side cutouts. The group celebrated Kendall under a full moon with an elaborate party on the beach. The model blew out candles on her birthday cake as attendees watched on and filmed with their phones. A short video showed the party crew yelling and cheering underneath a string of lights on the sand. "We love you kenny butt," Kylie captioned her post.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian's Birthday Tribute to Kendall Jenner

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian attended Kendall Jenner's birthday party.

Kim Kardashian shared her own recap of the festivities with a Monday, November 3, Instagram post. She wore a tight brown maxi dress with a zebra-print head scarf, while Kendall sported a criss-crossing halter top and flowing skirt. The ladies were all smiles as they stood in front of a silver balloon display that spelled out "Happy Birthday Kendall." Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian were also in attendance; the momager donned a long frock with a swirling design, while the Good American co-founder dazzled in a pale pink turtleneck dress.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner celebrated Kendall's birthday on the beach.