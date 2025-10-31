Braless Teyana Taylor Rocks Shocking Near-Naked Dress at TIME100 Next Event: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Teyana Taylor left little to the imagination in an almost-nude look. The actress, 34, went braless in a black blazer and sheer cutout dress at the TIME100 Next event on Thursday, October 30, in New York City. Taylor's racy frock featured a thin piece of fabric that stretched across her chest and abs before cascading into a long skirt.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Teyana Taylor nearly exposed her b------.

Sourced from Tom Ford's Spring/Summer 2026 collection, the see-through outfit bared her black underwear and long legs. The All's Fair star complemented her garment with dark smokey eyeshadow and teased her hair in her signature bob. When Taylor walked onto the stage at the event, she reportedly got a "standing ovation" from attendees who were in awe. She was recognized as one of the "World's Most Influential Rising Stars," in the artist category alongside Damson Idris, Manny Jacinto and Becky G. Celebs Maura Higgins, Tate McRae, Susan Clark, Isan Elba, Jack Quaid and Miles Caton were all on the guest list to celebrate TIME's annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Article continues below advertisement

Teyana Taylor's New Role on 'All's Fair'

Source: MEGA Teyana Taylor stunned in a see-through, black ensemble.

Taylor is extending her influence onto the small screen with a starring role in All's Fair. She is the youngest member of the Hulu show's star-studded cast and portrays Milan, an aspiring lawyer and mentee to Kim Kardashian's character, Allura. "Milan is the baby of the group and has stripes to earn and is figuring out how to navigate it," the 34-year-old told a news outlet. "Allura is gracious enough to help her navigate, even though Milan has made mistakes. I think it’s important because it shows community and shows we won’t let men come between that community."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Teyana Taylor's Relationship With the 'All's Fair' Cast

Source: Hulu/YouTube Teyana Taylor stars on 'All's Fair.'

Taylor has a close-knit relationship with her costars, including Kardashian, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts and Sarah Paulson. The Kardashians star gifted the women salmon sperm facials as an early Christmas gift and teased them for not redeeming the beauty service. "[My sister] Kourtney went to go get a facial yesterday at the salmon-sperm place, and they said, 'Oh, well none of the girls have used it, so I'm going to give you a free one,'" she said. "I was like, 'Why wouldn’t you get it?!'"