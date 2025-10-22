Article continues below advertisement

The off-the-shoulder satin dress came with a daring plunging neckline and a zip-up bodice that accentuated her cleavage. Keeping things sleek, the SKIMS founder styled her hair in a tight ponytail and went for her classic soft-glam look — a glossy nude lip, bronzed glow and diamond stud earrings paired with a statement ring.

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian wore a vintage Dior gown on the 'All’s Fair' pink carpet.

Source: MEGA The SKIMS founder's mom, Kris Jenner, also attended the event.

According to the show’s synopsis, All’s Fair follows a group of powerhouse female divorce attorneys who break away from a male-dominated firm to start their own practice. "They navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets and shifting allegiances — both in the courtroom and within their own ranks," the description reads.

"There's a lot of drama," Nash-Betts told Good Morning America at the world premiere in Los Angeles on October 16. "There's amazing fashion and a lot of heart."

Source: MEGA 'All’s Fair' will premiere on Hulu on November 4.

Watts shared that she and her costars quickly bonded on set. "We all very much were feeling the same, kind of rooting for each other, and made sure that despite the hard work and need to get all of that done, we wanted to have fun as well," she said.

On an episode of The Kardashians that aired on April 3, Kardashian admitted to feeling nervous about taking on her second scripted role after American Horror Story: Delicate. During dinner with Khloé Kardashian and Kris, she confessed, "I'm nervous. I'm actually really nervous, cause I have to bring it. The second episode I have a huge scene just me and Glenn Close, like a really important one."

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in Paris.

Kim then revealed she’s working again with the acting coach who helped her with American Horror Story. She also talked about balancing filming while being a single mom. "It’s typically gonna be three [days a week], so I can drop the kids off, go, and be back by bedtime. So that was really important to me," she explained.