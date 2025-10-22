Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Cleavage in Zip-Up Vintage Dior at 'All's Fair' Premiere in Paris as She Rings in Her 45th Birthday
Oct. 22 2025, Published 7:23 a.m. ET
Kim Kardashian brought her signature Hollywood glamour to Paris while celebrating her 45th birthday.
The reality star stunned on the pink carpet at the All’s Fair premiere, rocking a powder-blue vintage Dior gown by John Galliano from the house's Spring/Summer 2000 collection that flaunted her famous curves.
The off-the-shoulder satin dress came with a daring plunging neckline and a zip-up bodice that accentuated her cleavage.
Keeping things sleek, the SKIMS founder styled her hair in a tight ponytail and went for her classic soft-glam look — a glossy nude lip, bronzed glow and diamond stud earrings paired with a statement ring.
Her Paris appearance also doubled as a birthday bash, as she celebrated with her All’s Fair castmates and mom, Kris Jenner, who joined her on the carpet. Jenner stunned in a vintage 1993 black ruffled Oscar de la Renta gown, completing her look with jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz and Van Cleef & Arpels.
All’s Fair, directed by Ryan Murphy, will stream on Hulu starting November 4. The legal drama stars Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Glenn Close and Matthew Noszka alongside Kardashian.
According to the show’s synopsis, All’s Fair follows a group of powerhouse female divorce attorneys who break away from a male-dominated firm to start their own practice.
"They navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets and shifting allegiances — both in the courtroom and within their own ranks," the description reads.
"There's a lot of drama," Nash-Betts told Good Morning America at the world premiere in Los Angeles on October 16. "There's amazing fashion and a lot of heart."
Watts shared that she and her costars quickly bonded on set.
"We all very much were feeling the same, kind of rooting for each other, and made sure that despite the hard work and need to get all of that done, we wanted to have fun as well," she said.
On an episode of The Kardashians that aired on April 3, Kardashian admitted to feeling nervous about taking on her second scripted role after American Horror Story: Delicate.
During dinner with Khloé Kardashian and Kris, she confessed, "I'm nervous. I'm actually really nervous, cause I have to bring it. The second episode I have a huge scene just me and Glenn Close, like a really important one."
Kim then revealed she’s working again with the acting coach who helped her with American Horror Story.
She also talked about balancing filming while being a single mom.
"It’s typically gonna be three [days a week], so I can drop the kids off, go, and be back by bedtime. So that was really important to me," she explained.
In a confessional, she couldn’t help but gush about sharing scenes with Glenn, adding, "We are talking about Cruella de Vil here. I am acting with Cruella de Vil."