Lori Harvey Packs On The PDA With New Boyfriend Damson Idris Months After Split From Michael B. Jordan — See Photos!
Instagram Official! Lori Harvey showed off her new man, Damson Idris, for the very first time on Friday, January 13.
The 26-year-old held tightly onto her boyfriend's hand as she stepped out for her special birthday celebration in West Hollywood, Calif.
In photos obtained by OK!, the model donned two separately stunning ensembles as she kept close to her new beau, 31, throughout the entirety of the night.
At one point, Idris even shared an Instagram Story of his gorgeous girlfriend leaving a sultry smooch on her lover's cheek.
A-list icons Kendall Jenner, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Lil Nas X and Lizzo were just a few of the guests in attendance at Harvey's birthday bash.
The extravagant evening began at the renowned LAVO restaurant with a private pre-party dinner.
Harvey arrived at the tasteful meal in The Attico's Samm Midi Dress, retailing for $1,033 at FWRD, which featured a flattering asymmetrical style, a neckline slit and side draped detail.
Before heading into her birthday party — hosted by Revolve at The Fleur Room — the brunette bombshell did a quick outfit change into another captivating black dress from beloved brand Agent Provocateur.
Harvey's birthday festivities launched the couple's first public debut — less than one month after the duo sparked romance rumors when they went on an intimate dinner date in December 2022.
As her new relationship made headlines, the model confirmed she wouldn't "compromise, settle, or accept anything less than what [she] knows [she] deserves," during an interview, as OK! previously reported. "I know my worth, and I know my value."
"This moment is about me. I feel like it's always been [about] me attached to something or someone. This time, it's about me. Self-love, self-care, self-reflection. I'm being a little self-ish right now. It's my time," Harvey confessed back in December, which fans assumed she was referring to her highly-publicized breakup from famed actor Michael B. Jordan.
"That's where I'm at in my life right now. I'm not compromising my peace and happiness for anything or anybody,” Harvey concluded during her interview last month — right around the same time her romance with the Snowfall star began to heat up.