Brandi Glanville Agrees With Lisa Rinna on 'RHOBH' Being 'The Titanic,' Declares It's 'Getting Old'

When she appeared on the “That’s a G-- A-- Podcast” at the end of January, Rinna spoke out regarding her thoughts on the current state of affairs with RHOBH.

“They’re always looking to save it,” she said. “They’re always looking for something that will save it. I think they know it’s the Titanic. I’m just going to say it. We all know it’s the f------ Titanic. That’s probably the No. 1 franchise because it’s Beverly Hills.”

She also went on to note she believes they’re “courting the s--- out of Lisa [Vanderpump] right now” due to them not having others who would come back to save the show.