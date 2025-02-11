Brandi Glanville Agrees With Lisa Rinna on 'RHOBH' Being 'The Titanic,' Declares It's 'Getting Old'
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville spoke to OK! amid recent comments Lisa Rinna made about the franchise — and it’s apparent Glanville has similar thoughts in regards to where things stand with the hit Bravo show.
When she appeared on the “That’s a G-- A-- Podcast” at the end of January, Rinna spoke out regarding her thoughts on the current state of affairs with RHOBH.
“They’re always looking to save it,” she said. “They’re always looking for something that will save it. I think they know it’s the Titanic. I’m just going to say it. We all know it’s the f------ Titanic. That’s probably the No. 1 franchise because it’s Beverly Hills.”
She also went on to note she believes they’re “courting the s--- out of Lisa [Vanderpump] right now” due to them not having others who would come back to save the show.
Glanville responded to Rinna’s thoughts, telling OK!, “The format is getting old pitting women against women.”
The Drinking and Tweeting author went on to explicitly state she “agreed” with her former costar. When it comes to Vanderpump, though, Glanville doesn’t believe she needs the show. “She’s got it all going on right now,” she insisted.
On February 10, Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen asked Rinna about the comments when she appeared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.
“Why are you saying that the show is the Titanic?” he questioned. “You mouth off.”
“I’m sorry I hurt your feelings,” she explicitly stated. When she mentioned she went to see Erika Jayne in Chicago on Broadway, Cohen continued to probe, asking if she thought she may have hurt her feelings as she’s still on RHOBH.
While she said she “put her foot in her mouth,” the Melrose Place alum inevitably ended up doubling down on her previous comments, saying she “meant to say Titanic” but was sorry for the drama the comments caused. When he pointed out that was a “non-apology apology,” Rinna remarked she didn’t “really feel bad about it.”
As OK! reported, an insider claimed Cohen is eyeing Vanderpump to return to the hit show.
They revealed it would “definitely shake up the cast," adding that bringing her back could make for TV gold.
“This would likely upset Kyle [Richards],” the source added, “as Lisa’s last stint on the show saw the pair at odds, with Kyle being kicked out of Lisa’s house by Lisa’s husband, Ken [Todd].”