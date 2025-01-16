Andy Cohen Eyeing Lisa Vanderpump to Return to 'RHOBH' in Crazy 'Cast Shake-Up'

On November 26, 2024, it was confirmed that Vanderpump Rules would return for Season 12, but with an entirely new cast.

Executive producer Alex Baskin confirmed the news, sharing, “What a thrill it is to build on the legacy of this series by doing it all over again. With profound appreciation for the original group and their iconic run, we can’t wait for the audience to see a dynamic new group of co-workers and friends make their way through life together."

Vanderpump also chimed in, calling the last 12 years of the show an “extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between.”