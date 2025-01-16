or
Andy Cohen Eyeing Lisa Vanderpump to Return to 'RHOBH' in Crazy 'Cast Shake-Up'

Photo of Lisa Vanderpump
Source: MEGA

Lisa Vanderpump is being eyed for a return to 'RHOBH.'

By:

Jan. 16 2025, Published 4:32 p.m. ET

It looks like a familiar face could be brought back when Season 15 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills starts filming.

Photo of Lisa Vanderpump
Source: MEGA

Lisa Vanderpump hasn't been on 'RHOBH' since Season 9.

“Rumors have been circulating around Beverly Hills that Andy Cohen wants Lisa Vanderpump to return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” a source close to production exclusively told OK!. Though it would “definitely shake up the cast,” the insider added bringing back “a beloved cast member” could make for TV gold.

While some may be happy about a Vanderpump return, the source pointed to someone who certainly would not beKyle Richards.

Photo of Lisa Vanderpump
Source: MEGA

Lisa Vanderpump returning would 'likely upset Kyle,' according to a source.

“This would likely upset Kyle,” they spilled, “as Lisa’s last stint on the show saw the pair at odds, with Kyle being kicked out of Lisa’s house by Lisa’s husband, Ken [Todd].”

Vanderpump previously said she doesn't plan on making a grand return.

“With Vanderpump Rules getting completely revamped, it would be the perfect time for that to premiere and to bring Lisa back to the show she was an original cast member on,” the insider added.

MORE ON:
Lisa Vanderpump

Photo of Lisa Vanderpump
Source: MEGA

Lisa Vanderpump's 'Vanderpump Rules' is getting an entirely new cast.

On November 26, 2024, it was confirmed that Vanderpump Rules would return for Season 12, but with an entirely new cast.

Executive producer Alex Baskin confirmed the news, sharing, “What a thrill it is to build on the legacy of this series by doing it all over again. With profound appreciation for the original group and their iconic run, we can’t wait for the audience to see a dynamic new group of co-workers and friends make their way through life together."

Vanderpump also chimed in, calling the last 12 years of the show an “extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between.”

Photo of Lisa Vanderpump
Source: MEGA

A source explained Lisa Vanderpump returning to 'RHOBH' would 'shake up' the cast.

“I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives,” she continued. “How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules.”

Although the entire cast was cut from the show, stars Scheana Marie, Tom Schwartz and Lala Kent were confirmed to be moving to the Vanderpump Rules spin-off The Valley.

While Vanderpump will likely remain a part of the show for obvious reasons, she has not appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since Season 9.

