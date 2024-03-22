Lisa Rinna Vows She'll 'Never' Return to 'RHOBH' But Says It Made Her a 'Better Actor'
Don't ever expect Lisa Rinna to make her Bravo comeback.
During a Friday, March 22, appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the soap actress, 60, made it clear she will never return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after spending eight years on the reality series.
"No, never. No I wouldn't," Rinna confirmed when Jennifer Hudson asked about ever going back after she left in January 2023. "I'm grateful for that show. I'm the person I am today because of it, but I'll never go back. Nope, I did it. Did it, done it, saw the movie."
Despite seeming grateful, what she took away from the experience also appeared to be subtle shade. "It has made me a better actor," the Melrose Place alum admitted with a sarcastic tone.
"I'm acting again [and] I'm not kidding — you laugh but it's true. I think it made me a better actor," she added.
Rinna's latest project is the Lifetime movie Mommy Meanest, where she stars as a mother secretly cyberbullying her own daughter, who's played by her real-life offspring Delilah Belle Hamlin.
"Working with those women, going through that experience... I just did a movie called Mommy Meanest, which I trained for eight years on that show," she said of how RHOBH helped her perform. "I definitely did and I had a lot to pull from. I have a lot to pull from after working for eight years on that show. Different psychologies of different women, I never would have come across that if I hadn't done that show."
After a tumultuous final season on the series that saw her go head-to-head with Kathy Hilton, the mother-of-two announced the end of her Bravo career.
"This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna, who joined the show in 2014, said in a statement. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"
After announcing her exit, fans paid tribute to what Rinna gave during her time on their screens. "I didn't expect that, I really didn't," she said of the reactions in a 2023 interview.
"That is the thing that was unexpected to me the most about everything. I thought people would mostly be like, 'Thank God we got her fired' — and some were, don't get me wrong. But the majority of it was love," the actress added.
