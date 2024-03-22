Lisa Rinna Vows She'll 'Never' Return to 'RHOBH' But Says It Made Her a 'Better Actor'

"No, never. No I wouldn't," Rinna confirmed when Jennifer Hudson asked about ever going back after she left in January 2023. "I'm grateful for that show. I'm the person I am today because of it, but I'll never go back. Nope, I did it. Did it, done it, saw the movie."

Despite seeming grateful, what she took away from the experience also appeared to be subtle shade. "It has made me a better actor," the Melrose Place alum admitted with a sarcastic tone.

"I'm acting again [and] I'm not kidding — you laugh but it's true. I think it made me a better actor," she added.