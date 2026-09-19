Brandi Glanville Goes to See Her Dad to Say 'Final Goodbye' as She Battles Mystery Illness
Sept. 19 2026, Updated 6:46 p.m. ET
Brandi Glanville shared an emotional update about her father.
In a recent video shared on her social media page, the RHOBH star thanked her fans for supporting her GoFundMe campaign and shared that she is going to be with her father to say her "final goodbye."
"I have to go see him," she said.
Brandi Glanville Prepares to Say Final Goodbye to Her Dad
In May, the star shared that her father was not doing well. On her X account, she wrote, “Been completely off the grid. Dad’s in cardiac unit at the hospital & it’s day 13 now. WE are both medical mysteries. Pray for my dad Guy Glanville.”
Brandi Glanville’s GoFundMe Campaign
The GoFundMe was launched by Glanville’s friend and representative, Gina Rodriguez, as an effort to help with the financial burden that she is currently facing due to her own health complications.
“For the past three years, RHOBH Alum, Brandi Glanville has been fighting an illness that has completely changed her life. She has gone from doctor to doctor searching for answers while her health continued to decline. Now, after years of uncertainty, she finally has diagnoses and a treatment plan, but the road ahead is long, painful, and incredibly expensive,” the campaign page states.
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'Real Housewives' Stars and Alum Show Their Support
Her fellow Real Housewives stars have also donated to the campaign. Per Page Six, Kyle Richards gave $500, Eileen Davidson gave $300 and Camille Grammer gave $200.
Grammer and Glanville are not friends, but the latter felt it was the right thing to do. “I remember when she sent me flowers when I had my hysterectomy for uterine cancer,” she told TMZ. “I thought that was very sweet of her. I wanted to return the favor, and I feel bad for what she’s going through.”
Other Housewives from the franchise have also shown their support for Glanville. Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson donated $500, and Claudia Jordan, formerly of Real Housewives of Atlanta, donated $100.
Giving Thanks
Glanville later went on social media to share a heartfelt note. “I’m honestly overwhelmed by all the love and support. Thank you to every single person who has donated, shared my GoFundMe, checked on me, prayed for me or sent me love,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.
She continued, “Asking for help isn’t easy for me, but knowing I have so many people in my corner means more than I can ever explain. I still have a long road ahead, but you’re helping me keep fighting. From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU. I love you guys. Brandi.”