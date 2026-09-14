Brandi Granville Says She Was 'Embarrassed' to Ask for Financial Help Amid Health Issues: 'I Never Thought I Would Do This'
Sept. 14 2026, Published 4:52 p.m. ET
Brandi Glanville recently revealed her reaction to the reality of starting a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the medical treatment she has been undergoing for more than two years.
"I'm embarrassed, honestly, because I don't like to ask for help," she said. "And I never thought I would do this."
Glanville made the comments during the Friday, September 11, episode of her "Brandi Glanville Unfiltered" podcast with co-host James Maas.
Her Friend Started the Fundraiser
It was her friend Gina Rodriguez who ultimately took matters into her own hands when Glanville hesitated seeking public financial help.
Rodriguez was direct about the situation. "You have no choice," she told The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum.
Glanville admitted feeling conflicted about the GoFundMe campaign. "I don't want anyone to see it, but I don't know what to do."
The appeal has since drawn contributions from several of Glanville's former Real Housewives costars. Kyle Richards and Vicki Gunvalson each donated $500, while Eileen Davidson gave $300 and Camille Grammer contributed $200, according to Page Six.
Medical Bills Have Put Her Treatment at Risk
Glanville said her medical expenses have reached $7,000 a week despite her insurance, with creditors calling her throughout the day.
"If I stop paying, I won't get my medication and then I won't make any progress," she said. "Right now, I paid half and I still owe them. I'm just, like, I'm spent."
- Brandi Glanville Had to 'Throw Away' Her Clothes, Bed and Other Belongings Due to Mystery Illness: Watch
- Brandi Glanville Claims She's 'Spending All' Her Money on 'Trying to Figure Out What's Wrong' With Her Face After Sharing Shocking Selfie
- Brandi Glanville Struggling With Facial Disfigurement: 'My Face Is Sinking In Again'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Maas Challenged the Stigma Around Her Appeal
Glanville's co-host, Maas, pushed back after she explained how difficult it was for her to seek financial assistance publicly. He rejected the idea that Glanville's fundraiser should be a source of shame.
"It's not embarrassing. What's embarrassing is the whole medical system," Maas told her. "You need a GoFundMe."
Glanville Has Faced Years of Health Problems
Glanville's health battle began in 2023 and led to years of testing and uncertainty. She said she consulted 21 doctors while trying to determine the cause of her symptoms.
She recently disclosed several diagnoses on Instagram, including highly resistant ESBL Klebsiella and Enterobacter with biofilm, Coccidioidomycosis, also known as Valley Fever, Demodex dermatitis and mononucleosis.
Doctors have identified a fungal ball in her face that requires surgery, and she is facing four to six months of daily IV treatment along with additional procedures.
Glanville previously said she spent more than $200,000 in her search for answers, in addition to her ongoing treatment costs.
The financial strain has extended beyond medical bills. In a September 9 Instagram post, Glanville said she had to throw away her makeup, clothes and a fairly new bed because of her illness.