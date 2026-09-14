NEWS Brandi Granville Says She Was 'Embarrassed' to Ask for Financial Help Amid Health Issues: 'I Never Thought I Would Do This' Source: MEGA Brandi Glanville had a GoFundMe set up to help cover her increasing medical costs. Joshua Sila Sept. 14 2026, Published 4:52 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Brandi Glanville recently revealed her reaction to the reality of starting a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the medical treatment she has been undergoing for more than two years. "I'm embarrassed, honestly, because I don't like to ask for help," she said. "And I never thought I would do this." Glanville made the comments during the Friday, September 11, episode of her "Brandi Glanville Unfiltered" podcast with co-host James Maas.

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Her Friend Started the Fundraiser

Source: MEGA Brandi Glanville said she didn't want anyone to 'see' the GoFundMe campaign.

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Medical Bills Have Put Her Treatment at Risk

Source: MEGA The campaign has taken off, with several former costars contributing to Glanville's medical treatment.

Glanville said her medical expenses have reached $7,000 a week despite her insurance, with creditors calling her throughout the day. "If I stop paying, I won't get my medication and then I won't make any progress," she said. "Right now, I paid half and I still owe them. I'm just, like, I'm spent."

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Maas Challenged the Stigma Around Her Appeal

Source: @JAMES_MAAS/ INSTAGRAM James Maas supported the move to start a GoFundMe, given the mounting treatment costs.

Glanville's co-host, Maas, pushed back after she explained how difficult it was for her to seek financial assistance publicly. He rejected the idea that Glanville's fundraiser should be a source of shame. "It's not embarrassing. What's embarrassing is the whole medical system," Maas told her. "You need a GoFundMe."

Glanville Has Faced Years of Health Problems

Source: MEGA Brandi Glanville revealed she's been diagnosed with multiple conditions.