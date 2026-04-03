Brandi Glanville Defends Using Ex-Husband's Credit Card for Vaginal Rejuvenation: 'We All Are a Little Erratic When Heartbroken'

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Brandi Glanville Confesses to 'Erratic' Behavior

Source: mega Brandi Glanville defended Dorit Kemsley's behavior on 'RHOBH,' noting everyone acts 'erratic' during a divorce.

Though Brandi is no longer on the show, she chimed in to defend Dorit, writing on X, "Leave Dorit alone! When I was in her place I got a brand new v----- and put it on my ex-husband’s Amex." "We all are a little erratic when we are heartbroken and going through divorce! Team Dorito!" added the star. The Traitors alum, 53, was referring to undergoing vaginal rejuvenation surgery, which she paid for with ex Eddie Cibrian's money.

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Inside Brandi Glanville's Procedure

Source: mega Brandi Glanville admitted she used ex-husband Eddie Cibrian's credit card for vaginal rejuventation surgery.

The mother-of-two discussed the procedure in her 2013 memoir, Drinking and Tweeting, explaining she needed a "pick-me-up" after finding out the father of her two sons was having an affair with LeAnn Rimes. "I would ask Eddie from time to time if my v----- was the same after childbirth. He always said yes, except once," she recalled. "He was actually quite vulgar." "Ultimately, my [ex] husband got a new v----- and so did I," she quipped. One week after the surgery, Eddie noticed the charge on his bill and screamed at her in a phone call, "What the f--- cost you $12,000? Did you get a nose job?" Brandi admitted she said yes and hung up on him.

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Brandi Glanville Recently Replaced Her Implants

Source: @brandiglanville/instgram Brandi Glanville's ruptured b----- implant caused multiple health complications.

Brandi has had other plastic surgeries, recently revealing she had her ruptured b----- implants replaced. Her decision came after a long health battle that included a facial parasite. Though she first believed the condition was due to eating spoiled food, she eventually discovered the implant's leak was what caused her array of symptoms. Dr. Ariel Ourian admitted in an interview that her "torn" implant was "much worse than I expected." "I think she's going to be really happy with putting in fresh, new implants that have a lower risk of rupture," he said. "Some patients get what's called b----- implant illness, which can affect multiple parts of the body."

Source: mega The former Bravo star said she felt 'good' after replacing her implants.