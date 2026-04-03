Brandi Glanville Defends Using Ex-Husband's Credit Card for Vaginal Rejuvenation: 'We All Are a Little Erratic When Heartbroken'
April 3 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Brandi Glanville made a shocking TMI confession while defending pal Dorit Kemsley.
On the Thursday, April 2, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kemsley's costars were ridiculing her for things like being late, but some of the ladies pointed out she was going through a lot due to her divorce from PK Kemsley.
Brandi Glanville Confesses to 'Erratic' Behavior
Though Brandi is no longer on the show, she chimed in to defend Dorit, writing on X, "Leave Dorit alone! When I was in her place I got a brand new v----- and put it on my ex-husband’s Amex."
"We all are a little erratic when we are heartbroken and going through divorce! Team Dorito!" added the star.
The Traitors alum, 53, was referring to undergoing vaginal rejuvenation surgery, which she paid for with ex Eddie Cibrian's money.
Inside Brandi Glanville's Procedure
The mother-of-two discussed the procedure in her 2013 memoir, Drinking and Tweeting, explaining she needed a "pick-me-up" after finding out the father of her two sons was having an affair with LeAnn Rimes.
"I would ask Eddie from time to time if my v----- was the same after childbirth. He always said yes, except once," she recalled. "He was actually quite vulgar."
"Ultimately, my [ex] husband got a new v----- and so did I," she quipped.
One week after the surgery, Eddie noticed the charge on his bill and screamed at her in a phone call, "What the f--- cost you $12,000? Did you get a nose job?"
Brandi admitted she said yes and hung up on him.
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Brandi Glanville Recently Replaced Her Implants
Brandi has had other plastic surgeries, recently revealing she had her ruptured b----- implants replaced.
Her decision came after a long health battle that included a facial parasite. Though she first believed the condition was due to eating spoiled food, she eventually discovered the implant's leak was what caused her array of symptoms.
Dr. Ariel Ourian admitted in an interview that her "torn" implant was "much worse than I expected."
"I think she's going to be really happy with putting in fresh, new implants that have a lower risk of rupture," he said. "Some patients get what's called b----- implant illness, which can affect multiple parts of the body."
Brandi told her surgeon she was feeling "so good" just one week after the procedure.
"Even after just a week, my joints are different. I can sit down, I can get up right away," she revealed. "I don't have to massage my neck all day long."