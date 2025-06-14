Dorit Kemsley Embracing 'No Strings Attached Fun' as Divorce From PK Heats Up: 'She's Happy to Be Free'

Dorit Kemsley, star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is preparing for a contentious divorce from her estranged husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley.

Dorit is already making waves in the dating scene, ready to entertain offers from youthful eligible bachelors now that she's finally closed the door on her marriage.

"Dorit hasn't gone public with anyone yet, but she's got plenty of guys hitting her up and she's now ready to start saying yes to going on dates," an insider revealed to an outlet.