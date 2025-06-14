Dorit Kemsley Embracing 'No Strings Attached Fun' as Divorce From PK Heats Up: 'She's Happy to Be Free'
Dorit Kemsley, star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is preparing for a contentious divorce from her estranged husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley.
Dorit is already making waves in the dating scene, ready to entertain offers from youthful eligible bachelors now that she's finally closed the door on her marriage.
"Dorit hasn't gone public with anyone yet, but she's got plenty of guys hitting her up and she's now ready to start saying yes to going on dates," an insider revealed to an outlet.
"If PK wants to flaunt his dalliance with Shana [Wall] and rub that in her face, she can very easily play by the same rules," the insider noted.
At 48, Dorit boasts a youthful charm that has not gone unnoticed. "She's younger than PK and much better looking, and there are already a lot of men chasing after her," the source revealed. "She can truly have her pick, and plenty of them are much younger than she is."
Dorit is still in the early flirting stages, yet she has clear intentions. "She has every intention of pulling the trigger and having some no strings attached fun of her own," the insider added.
Having spent over a decade with PK, Dorit is now feeling liberated as she embarks on this new chapter. "There's a big part of her that's excited and happy to be free," the insider noted. "It's been over between her and PK as far as romance for a long time, so she's more than ready to have that side of her life fulfilled again."
Though dating is on her mind, Dorit's children remain top of mind.
"The kids are still her main priority. She's not going to be looking to fall in love, not right now while things are all still getting settled. But she can certainly have her fun date nights and she will," the insider said.
The couple confirmed their separation in May 2024.
"We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage," they said in a joint statement. "We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together."
"To safe guard [sic] our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children, we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children," they continued. Dorit and PK share son Jagger, 11, and daughter Phoenix, 9.
Just days before the public announcement, PK, 57, was spotted kissing a mystery woman later identified as The Amazing Race alum Wall, who is 50. Following the circulation of these photos, Dorit promptly filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.
While Dorit has kept a low profile regarding PK's new romance, a source revealed she suspects the photos were a strategic move by her soon-to-be ex-husband. "Dorit has nothing against Shana. She doesn't [even] know her," the insider shared. "Dorit's seen the photos, and she's calling it out for what it is — a calculated move."
As tensions rise, one thing is clear: Dorit is ready to defend herself. "Dorit has finally found her voice and she isn't backing down," the source stated. "She's ready to go to battle if that's what PK wants."