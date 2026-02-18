or
'I Was Shocked': Brandi Glanville Finally Uncovers What Caused Her Yearslong Battle With Facial Parasite and Other Ailments

Two photos of Brandi Glanville
Source: @brandiglanville/instagram;mega

Brandi Glanville started experiencing health complications in 2023.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 18 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

Brandi Glanville finally uncovered what caused her facial parasite and other ongoing health problems.

In a Wednesday, February 18, interview, the reality star revealed her "completely ruptured" b----- implant was to blame for her long list of ailments, which also included fatigue, hair loss and soreness.

Inside Brandi Glanville's Health Woes

Photo of Brandi Glanville's face parasite was caused by a ruptured b----- implant.
Source: mega

Brandi Glanville's face parasite was caused by a ruptured b----- implant.

"I was just feeling like, ‘Maybe just check that, too. Why not?’ I mean, I’ve checked everything else. I went to 21 doctors. And I spent so much money," Glanville said of trying to get to the bottom of her struggles.

The Bravo alum encouraged women to change implants at 10 years. "And I just didn’t do it. If it’s not broke don’t fix it," she added. "So, I learned a really, really hard lesson."

Photo of The reality star first began struggling in 2023.
Source: @brandiglanville/instagram

The reality star first began struggling in 2023.

"I had silicone all over my lymph nodes," she spilled. "And that’s what caused the infection in my face and couldn't get out because my lymph nodes were all clogged."

"I definitely had a parasite and then I was shocked because, I mean, honestly my implants I’ve had for 20 years almost," the mom-of-two, 53, noted. "They looked fine. They felt fine. The mammogram said they were fine. It wasn’t until I had a sonogram."

Brandi Glanville Got New Implants

Brandi Glanville

Source: @insideedition/instagram

Dr. Ariel Ourian admitted the rupture was 'worse than' he expected.

Glanville underwent surgery to remove the damaged implants, a process Dr. Ariel Ourian called "complicated" in another interview.

"It is torn, it is ripped," Ourian noted. "This is actually much worse than I expected."

"I think she's going to be really happy with putting in fresh, new implants that have a lower risk of rupture," he said. "Some patients get what's called b----- implant illness, which can affect multiple parts of the body."

The Reality Star Is Already Feeling Better

Photo of The star got new implants and revealed she was doing 'so good' just one week after the surgery.
Source: mega

The star got new implants and revealed she was doing 'so good' just one week after the surgery.

When she came back to the doctor's office one week later, she told her surgeon she was doing "so good."

"Even after just a week, my joints are different. I can sit down, I can get up right away," she raved. "I don't have to massage my neck all day long."

"I've been isolating for three years, it's been h---, and now I want to live my life again, I'm ready," she declared.

Photo of At first, Brandi Glanville thought the parasite was caused from something she ate in Morocco.
Source: @brandiglanville/instagram

At first, Brandi Glanville thought the parasite was caused from something she ate in Morocco.

As OK! reported, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star originally thought the parasite was caused by something she ate while filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco in 2023.

"We had food sitting out for hours on end and some of it was meat. Six months after I got back from Morocco, I started having this speaking thing and the swelling up thing," she recalled of how her face started changing.

