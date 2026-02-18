'I Was Shocked': Brandi Glanville Finally Uncovers What Caused Her Yearslong Battle With Facial Parasite and Other Ailments

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Brandi Glanville's Health Woes

Source: mega Brandi Glanville's face parasite was caused by a ruptured b----- implant.

"I was just feeling like, ‘Maybe just check that, too. Why not?’ I mean, I’ve checked everything else. I went to 21 doctors. And I spent so much money," Glanville said of trying to get to the bottom of her struggles. The Bravo alum encouraged women to change implants at 10 years. "And I just didn’t do it. If it’s not broke don’t fix it," she added. "So, I learned a really, really hard lesson."

Source: @brandiglanville/instagram The reality star first began struggling in 2023.

"I had silicone all over my lymph nodes," she spilled. "And that’s what caused the infection in my face and couldn't get out because my lymph nodes were all clogged." "I definitely had a parasite and then I was shocked because, I mean, honestly my implants I’ve had for 20 years almost," the mom-of-two, 53, noted. "They looked fine. They felt fine. The mammogram said they were fine. It wasn’t until I had a sonogram."

Brandi Glanville Got New Implants

Glanville underwent surgery to remove the damaged implants, a process Dr. Ariel Ourian called "complicated" in another interview. "It is torn, it is ripped," Ourian noted. "This is actually much worse than I expected." "I think she's going to be really happy with putting in fresh, new implants that have a lower risk of rupture," he said. "Some patients get what's called b----- implant illness, which can affect multiple parts of the body."

The Reality Star Is Already Feeling Better

Source: mega The star got new implants and revealed she was doing 'so good' just one week after the surgery.

When she came back to the doctor's office one week later, she told her surgeon she was doing "so good." "Even after just a week, my joints are different. I can sit down, I can get up right away," she raved. "I don't have to massage my neck all day long." "I've been isolating for three years, it's been h---, and now I want to live my life again, I'm ready," she declared.

Source: @brandiglanville/instagram At first, Brandi Glanville thought the parasite was caused from something she ate in Morocco.