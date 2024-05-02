8 Things Brandi Glanville Has Said About Her Ex-Husband Eddie Cibrian

Brandi Glanville, who was married to Eddie Cibrian from 2001 to 2009, wrote an op-ed for The Sun in which she talked about the warning signs that he was cheating on her with LeAnn Rimes. Cibrian also had an affair with Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay.

"There was video footage of them kissing over the table. It was devastating. I went straight home, passed out in my closet, cried and cried," she wrote about the photos of Cibrian and Rimes while they were filming Northern Lights in 2009. "He tried to convince me it wasn't real but I knew it was over. They were sucking on each other's fingers in the footage yet he was telling me nothing was happening."

She continued, "It was insane. I asked him if he loved LeAnn. He said he didn't — he wanted to be with me for ever and for us to go for counseling."