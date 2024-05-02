8 Things Brandi Glanville Has Said About Her Ex-Husband Eddie Cibrian
Brandi Glanville Recalled the Day She Found Out About the Affair
Brandi Glanville, who was married to Eddie Cibrian from 2001 to 2009, wrote an op-ed for The Sun in which she talked about the warning signs that he was cheating on her with LeAnn Rimes. Cibrian also had an affair with Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay.
"There was video footage of them kissing over the table. It was devastating. I went straight home, passed out in my closet, cried and cried," she wrote about the photos of Cibrian and Rimes while they were filming Northern Lights in 2009. "He tried to convince me it wasn't real but I knew it was over. They were sucking on each other's fingers in the footage yet he was telling me nothing was happening."
She continued, "It was insane. I asked him if he loved LeAnn. He said he didn't — he wanted to be with me for ever and for us to go for counseling."
Eddie Cibrian Continued Cheating on Her
Following the news about the affair, Glanville and Cibrian went through counseling for months. However, it did not stop her estranged husband from seeing Rimes.
"One time, I even recorded him saying how he loved me and that he didn't love LeAnn — and I sent it to her. I wanted her to know what he was saying," she continued, though her move did not stop the infidelity from occurring.
Years after they split, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared how their fallout affected her.
"Eddie and I still squabble, but it's like the three of us are doing the parenting — it's nice to have a third person and she's usually on my side. But I will always have trust issues because of what happened," said Glanville.
Brandi Glanville Supported Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes
In her statement to Us Weekly in 2009 before she filed for divorce in 2010, Glanville opened up about her status with her then-husband.
"Eddie and I have decided to take some time apart," she said. "I want to do what is best for our children [Mason and Jake]. Eddie and LeAnn deserve each other."
Brandi Glanville Predicted Eddie Cibrian's Divorce From LeAnn Rimes
In 2017, Glanville renewed their feud when she said Cibrian and Rimes would divorce after a few years following their issues.
"I think when the 10-year mark [of their marriage] comes and he leaves her and takes half her stuff, we'll all be good together because they won't even be related," she told the Daily Pop. "If she doesn't have a kid with him, then we don't ever have to see her again."
The Trio Finally Reached Good Terms
Years after the dramas surfaced, Glanville confirmed on X that Cibrian made peace with her.
"The three of us sat and talked for hours hashed everything out and the feud with @leannrimes Eddie and I is over," she tweeted.
Glanville added, "They will not be getting rid of me on any holidays #modernfamily."
Brandi Glanville Congratulated Eddie Cibrian
Cibrian starred with Katharine McPhee in the Netflix series Country Comfort. Glanville took to Instagram in January 2020 to share her sweet thoughts for her ex.
"Congrats to these two! Wow, we really have come a long way!" she wrote about Cibrian and McPhee.
Where Does Eddie Cibrian Stand?
Despite their failed marriage, Glanville shared her close connection to Cibrian and his current wife during her appearance in an episode of the "Hollywood Raw" podcast.
"Eddie's going to be in my life for the rest of my life. We bicker still like we're married when we're not... It's me and LeAnn and Eddie," she disclosed.
Eddie Cibrian Changed After the Divorce
In a September 2013 episode of Bethenny, Glanville told Bethenny Frankel how Cibrian had changed positively since their split.
"You know, I think he's actually become a much better father through divorce," she said at the time. "Because when we were together, he wasn't home a lot, he didn't spend a ton of time with the kids, and now he's really present. That's the one positive I take away from it because the rest freaking sucks."