Yikes! Brandi Glanville Calls Out 'Horrible' Piper Perabo For Allegedly Having Affair With Eddie Cibrian

The former Bravo star went on to reveal how uncomfortable she became while on set, sensing something may have been going on with Cibrian and the Cheaper by the Dozen star. “She was flirting with Eddie, like, right in front of me,” Glanville explained.

“I was like, ‘Am I here? Am I the only person [seeing this]? Like, what is happening?’” she said of visiting the Northern Lights star, whom she was married to from 2001 until 2009.