Brandi Glanville Looks Unrecognizable in New Selfie After Spending Over Six Figures Fixing Mysterious Facial Disfigurement

She's back! Brandi Glanville debuted a new look more than two years after revealing she was fighting a mysterious illness that left her face disfigured. "Thank you Dr. Nicholas Nikolov the amazing CellSound and for preparing me for the Sundance Film festival & looking forward PBM Princess movie event at Kemo Sabe," Glanville, 53, captioned a selfie posted via Instagram on Monday, January 26.

Brandi Glanville Debuted New Look

Source: @brandiglanville/Instagram Brandi Glanville debuted a new look before attending Sundance Film Festival.

In the photo, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum looked glamorous, sporting a full face of makeup and glossy lips, with loose blonde beach waves peeking out from under a gray Boston Red Sox baseball cap. Glanville attended the Park City, Utah, film festival for a special screening of Rachel Strauss' documentary Side Effects May Include, and made an appearance PBM Princess x Kemo Sabe red carpet.

View this post on Instagram Source: @brandiglanville/Instagram Brandi Glanville shared new photos ahead of an appearance at Sundance Film Festival.

The Origin of Brandi Glanville's Condition Is Unclear

Source: @brandiglanville/Instagram Brandi Glanville publicly revealed her condition in December 2024.

The former reality star appeared more self-assured than ever, more than two years after revealing she was struggling with a health issue that left her face disfigured. Though Glanville doesn't know the origin of her disorder, she initially believed she contracted it while in Morocco filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in January 2023. Glanville first publicly revealed her health condition in December 2024, while sharing a makeup-free selfie that showed half of her face lumpy and saggy. She explained that doctors initially believed she had a parasite that "jumped around her face." “We had food sitting out for hours on end and some of it was meat. In Morocco,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Six months after I got back from Morocco, I started having this speaking thing and the swelling up thing, it started in July, and we’re still here trying to figure it out.”

Brandi Glanville Spent $113,000 Amid Medical Battle

Source: @brandiglanville/Instagram Brandi Glanville spent more than six figures amid her medical battle.

Glanville revealed in April 2025 that she had spent $113,000 amid her medical battle with the strange ailment. "I'm out of funds. I'm out six figures at this point," she told a news outlet at the time. “I don’t have the means to go anywhere at this point. I’m online every day, going down a different rabbit hole. It’s exhausting. It’s all-consuming." The reality TV detailed endless CAT scans, MRIs and ultrasounds, but has had no success on "whatever's living in [her] face."

Brandi Glanville Shared a Positive Update in July 2025

Source: @brandiglanville/Instagram Brandi Glanville revealed she found a doctor who may give her 'good news.'