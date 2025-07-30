Brandi Glanville Ready to 'Live Again' After Finally 'Getting Answers' About 2-Year-Long Medical Crisis
Brandi Glanville finally has good news amid her two-year-long health battle.
“I am so thankful to my NYC angel @DrScomaME_CFS for actually wanting to help me get better,” Glanville shared on X on July 29. “I’m finally getting answers.”
Brandi Glanville Is Ready to 'Live Again'
While Glanville did not reveal what her diagnosis is, she added she “can’t wait to live again,” “put on 10 pounds” and “make out with a hot boy or girl.” “I cannot wait to get out of this house and LIVE,” she concluded. Glanville has been battling a mysterious facial disfigurement for the past two years, during which she’s been celibate.
Brandi Glanville Has Spent 'Over Six Figures' Searching for a Diagnosis
“I literally don’t do anything and I feel like I’m experiencing [the] COVID-19 [lockdown] all over again, but with some miserable side effects,” she detailed. “I miss socializing with my girlfriends and then having s-- with men. I’m a Scorpio. I love s--.”
“I was having a lot of it and now I haven’t had any of it and I’m like, ‘Have I forgotten how to kiss?’” she added. “But, like, I’ve lost myself. I feel more insecure than I ever have in my life. Normally, I feel fairly secure, and I don’t get nervous. I don’t get anxiety about most things. Some things do give me anxiety, don’t get me wrong, but I feel like I lost Brandi.”
Glanville shared she's spent “over six figures" looking for a diagnosis.
“I don’t have the means to go anywhere at this point,” she elaborated. “I’m online every day, going down a different rabbit hole. It’s exhausting. It’s all-consuming. So, I went to the best infectious disease doctor, I went to the best allergist I had to because when you’ve seen every doctor at [health insurance provider] Kaiser and they’re telling you, ‘Maybe see a dentist.’ And you’re like, ‘I’m at the dentist constantly, [but] there’s a lump in my neck and my throat under my cheekbone that goes to the other side of my face.’”
- 'My Life Has Been Taken Away From Me': Brandi Glanville Makes Heartbreaking Confession as Facial Paralysis Battle Continues
- Brandi Glanville Claims She's 'Spending All' Her Money on 'Trying to Figure Out What's Wrong' With Her Face After Sharing Shocking Selfie
- Brandi Glanville's Mysterious Health Nightmare: Reality Star Seeks Help From Botched's Dr. Terry Dubrow While Exposing Her Swollen Face in New Photo
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Brandi Glanville's Sons Have Stood by Her Side
Fortunately, Glanville’s sons have been by her side, but she stated they’re “fed up.”
“They’re like, ‘This is ridiculous. I can’t believe no one’s figured this out yet,’” she said. “They’re like, ‘It’s two years … this is crazy, mom.’ I’m like, ‘Trust me. I’m going through it.’ But they’re going through it too because I’m not the best version of myself.”
“I just have the best boys on the planet,” she added. “They hug me [and] they’re like, ‘You’re so beautiful on the inside. Don’t worry about it.’ But then, they worry because they see how this affects me. [They ask], ‘How’d you sleep? How’s your day? How’s your neck?’”
Brandi Glanville Has Had '2 Years' of Her Life 'Taken Away' From Her
In January, Glanville exclusively spoke to OK!, sharing how her health battle has impacted her life.
“I really just hate this,” she somberly shared at the time. “Two years of my life have been taken away from me.”
Though she's hopeful she “might be able to get her life back,” she noted there are so many things in life she is missing due to her ongoing medical battle.
“I want to be out,” Glanville explained. “I want a boyfriend. I want to be dancing. I want to be doing photoshoots. I want to be working.”
The former Bravo reality star detailed not having work for the last two years has “really hurt her.”