Brandi Glanville Ready to 'Live Again' After Finally 'Getting Answers' About 2-Year-Long Medical Crisis

“I am so thankful to my NYC angel @DrScomaME_CFS for actually wanting to help me get better,” Glanville shared on X on July 29. “I’m finally getting answers.”

While Glanville did not reveal what her diagnosis is, she added she “can’t wait to live again,” “put on 10 pounds” and “make out with a hot boy or girl.” “I cannot wait to get out of this house and LIVE,” she concluded. Glanville has been battling a mysterious facial disfigurement for the past two years, during which she’s been celibate .

“I literally don’t do anything and I feel like I’m experiencing [the] COVID-19 [lockdown] all over again, but with some miserable side effects,” she detailed. “I miss socializing with my girlfriends and then having s-- with men. I’m a Scorpio. I love s--.”

“I was having a lot of it and now I haven’t had any of it and I’m like, ‘Have I forgotten how to kiss?’” she added. “But, like, I’ve lost myself. I feel more insecure than I ever have in my life. Normally, I feel fairly secure, and I don’t get nervous. I don’t get anxiety about most things. Some things do give me anxiety, don’t get me wrong, but I feel like I lost Brandi.”

Glanville shared she's spent “over six figures" looking for a diagnosis.

“I don’t have the means to go anywhere at this point,” she elaborated. “I’m online every day, going down a different rabbit hole. It’s exhausting. It’s all-consuming. So, I went to the best infectious disease doctor, I went to the best allergist I had to because when you’ve seen every doctor at [health insurance provider] Kaiser and they’re telling you, ‘Maybe see a dentist.’ And you’re like, ‘I’m at the dentist constantly, [but] there’s a lump in my neck and my throat under my cheekbone that goes to the other side of my face.’”