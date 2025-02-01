or
Brandi Glanville Uncontrollably Shakes While Undergoing Lymphatic Drainage Treatment for Facial Parasite in Shocking New Video

'@DrDubrow let’s get this f-----' Brandi Glanville penned alongside the shocking video, seemingly referencing her facial parasite.

Feb. 1 2025, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

Brandi Glanville is giving fans a glimpse into her journey to get rid of her facial parasite.

On Friday, January 31, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 52, uploaded a shocking video of herself rapidly shaking while receiving a lymphatic drainage treatment, which vibrates her body in order to relieve pain and stimulate fluid movement.

The blonde beauty has been working with plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow to try to get rid of the parasite that has caused her many health issues.

“Ok, so about 5 years ago the boys & I had black mold poisoning from a toxic house we lived in we got a six-figure settlement buuuuuut this is CRAZY! I'm on my emphatic drainage machine. @DrDubrow let’s get this f-----,” she penned alongside the footage, which showed the reality TV star wearing no makeup as she trembled on the machine.

“I will shake the rest of my life if it means this thing gets out of my body,” the mother-of-two said in the clip.

In response, fans showed their support for Glanville during this tough time.

Brandi Glanville was makeup free and wearing a gray sweater as she received the lymphatic drainage treatment.

“Sending ya love and hoping you recover soon Brandi,” one person wrote, while another echoed, “Girl I’m absolutely horrified for you. Sending prayers & well wishes.”

A third user added: “I am so sorry that you have to do any of that s--- B!!” as a fourth noted, “This is making me emotional watching this. Get well soon.”

As OK! previously reported, Glanville recently opened up about treating her health crisis with the help of Dubrow.

“Terry reached out to me through TMZ,” Brandi explained, “and I desperately have been wanting someone to biopsy the tissue.”

'I will shake the rest of my life if it means this thing gets out of my body,' Brandi Glanville said while receiving the treatment.

“Terry is helping me get to the bottom of what's jumping around my face,” she stated, adding how she’s known the doctor for years.

“He’s a really nice guy and he just wants to help,” she said. “It’s very sweet.”

The star shared that she hopes the worst of her health woes are over now that she is seeing Terry.

“He's hopeful and he's helpful,” Glanville noted, saying Terry believes what’s happening to her could “be a bone infection.”

'Girl I’m absolutely horrified for you. Sending prayers & well wishes,' one fan wrote in response to the shocking video of Brandi Glanville.

On Wednesday, January 29, the celeb made a social media post about what Terry has done for her.

“Yes guys @DrDubrow took 4 tiny biopsies from my face and neck so we can continue to get better,” she penned, adding that it was “easy” and she had “no pain.”

