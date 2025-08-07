or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Brandon Blackstock
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Brandon Blackstock's Melanoma Battle Revealed Before His Death at 48: Inside His Diagnosis

Photo of Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

New details surrounding Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s health and cancer diagnosis are being revealed following his sudden death at 48.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 7 2025, Published 5:34 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

New details surrounding Brandon Blackstock’s health are being revealed following his sudden death at 48.

Blackstock had been battling melanoma — a serious form of skin cancer — for three years before his death was confirmed by his family on Thursday, August 7, a source close to the situation told a news outlet.

A rep for the family confirmed the heartbreaking news just hours earlier, stating, "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

More to come ...

MORE ON:
Brandon Blackstock

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.