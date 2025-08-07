Brandon Blackstock's Melanoma Battle Revealed Before His Death at 48: Inside His Diagnosis

New details surrounding Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s health and cancer diagnosis are being revealed following his sudden death at 48.

New details surrounding Brandon Blackstock’s health are being revealed following his sudden death at 48.

Blackstock had been battling melanoma — a serious form of skin cancer — for three years before his death was confirmed by his family on Thursday, August 7, a source close to the situation told a news outlet.

A rep for the family confirmed the heartbreaking news just hours earlier, stating, "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

More to come ...