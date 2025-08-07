BREAKING NEWS Kelly Clarkson Reveals Ex Brandon Blackstock Is 'Ill' as She Postpones Las Vegas Residency: 'I Need to Be Fully Present' Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson revealed her ex Brandon Blackstock is 'ill,' resulting in her postponing her Las Vegas residency. Jaclyn Roth Contact us by Email Aug. 6 2025, Published 10:40 p.m. ET

Kelly Clarkson revealed her Las Vegas residency is on hold for the moment due to an ongoing family crisis. "Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas. While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," the singer, 43, shared via Instagram on Wednesday, August 6.

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her Ex Is 'Ill'

Source: MEGA The singer said her ex is 'ill.'

"I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding," she continued. Of course, people sent well-wishes to the talk show host and her two kids, River Rose Blackstock, born in 2014, and a son, Remington "Remy" Alexander Blackstock, born in 2016.

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson shares two kids with her ex.

One person wrote, "Family first. Praying for recovery and peace 🫶 We will miss the show but hopefully can still make it for the reschedule!" while another said, "Those kids need you more than we do! Go be the best momma! Best wishes to all involved ❤️🙏." A third added, "Sending love and prayers your way! 💖."

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson previously canceled a few shows in July.

This is not the first time Clarkson has had to cancel. The day before her Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions – The Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace was scheduled to kick off on Friday, July 4, she said she had to postpone due to her own health issues. “We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans,” Clarkson wrote in a statement on Instagram. “I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars. The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice.”

Brandon Blackstock's Health Battle

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson tried to keep her ex's illness 'under wraps,' a source said.