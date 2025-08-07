HEALTH Kelly Clarkson's Ex Brandon Blackstock Battled Cancer for 3 Years Before He Devastatingly Died at Age 48 Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock's death was confirmed by his family on Thursday, August 7. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 7 2025, Published 2:21 p.m. ET

Brandon Blackstock privately battled cancer for years before he shockingly died at age 48. In a statement shared by a rep for Blackstock's family, it was confirmed that the famed talent manager and ex-husband of Kelly Clarkson had "bravely battled cancer for more than three years" before he lost his life.

Brandon Blackstock Dies After Private Cancer Battle

Source: MEGA The talent manager died after a three-year cancer battle.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," the Thursday, August 7, notice obtained by a news publication read. "He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family." The statement continued: "We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Kelly Clarkson Cancels August Residency Dates

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson canceled the remainder of her August concert dates hours before news broke of Brandon Blackstock's passing.

News of Blackstock's death comes just hours after Clarkson revealed via Instagram that she needed to cancel the remainder of August's dates for her "Studio Sessions" Las Vegas residency. "Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas. While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," the "Stronger" singer, 43, announced. "I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

Brandon Blackstock Leaves Behind His 4 Children

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock was a father-of-four.

Blackstock and Clarkson welcomed two kids — daughter River, 10, and son Remington, 8 — before the talk show host filed for divorce from her former talent manager in June 2020. Their contentious divorce wasn't finalized until March 2022. The late dad-of-four also shared his son Seth, 18, and daughter Savannah, 23, with his ex-wife Melissa Ashworth, 51. While Clarkson's split from Blackstock was admittedly "difficult," the "Because of You" hitmaker still stood by her ex-husband's side in throughout his final days. "It’s been exhausting and so sad," an insider said to Page Six prior to news of Blackstock's death. "Kelly has been working so hard, as well as looking after Brandon. Despite their difficult divorce, he’s still the man she loved and still her kids' father."

Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show Absence Was Because of Brandon Blackstock's Health Decline

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock finalized their divorce in 2022.