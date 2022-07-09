As OK! previously reported, Windham-Burke came out as a lesbian in late 2020, while still married to her husband, Sean Burke. They had been together for 20 years and share seven children — Bella, 21, Rowan, 20, Jacob, 16, twins Caden and Curran, 9, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4.

Windham-Burke admitted she'd never been physically attracted to her husband during The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion last January, confessing, "And it breaks my heart to say that. I would imagine it breaks your heart to hear," she added.

The couple chose to remain married as the Bravo personality explored her sexuality, but eventually decided on spending a few months apart in a trial separation. Later that year, she sparked her romance with Brito.