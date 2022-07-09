Breaking Up Is Hard To Do! 'RHOC' Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke 'Hit Hard' By Victoria Brito Split As Cheating Rumors Swirl
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke announced her split from longtime girlfriend Victoria Brito on Friday, July 8, but according to a source, the reality star isn't taking the breakup well.
"Braunwyn is saddened about the loss of her first long term lesbian relationship since coming out," an insider reportedly spilled to The Sun. "It's hitting her hard, but she's taking her sobriety and blessings in stride."
Although the mother-of-seven's ex has already been seen out with a new mystery woman, prompting comments the relationship may have ended due to infidelity, an insider claimed there was no substance to the cheating rumors, stating Brito "denied being unfaithful."
As OK! previously reported, Windham-Burke came out as a lesbian in late 2020, while still married to her husband, Sean Burke. They had been together for 20 years and share seven children — Bella, 21, Rowan, 20, Jacob, 16, twins Caden and Curran, 9, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4.
Windham-Burke admitted she'd never been physically attracted to her husband during The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion last January, confessing, "And it breaks my heart to say that. I would imagine it breaks your heart to hear," she added.
The couple chose to remain married as the Bravo personality explored her sexuality, but eventually decided on spending a few months apart in a trial separation. Later that year, she sparked her romance with Brito.
"My heart is just broken," the television personality explained in a lengthy Instagram Story. "The breakup with me and Vic, it's hard. It's hard. ... This was like my first long-term female relationship that just threw me for a loop. It's normal."
"When I got sober, I thought, 'Okay, now I'm not gonna drink and everything is gonna be easy.' I did not realize the s--- that was coming my way," she continued. "Every time I think it can't get worse, it does ... When does this end? I do have these moments like, 'I didn't get sober for this to be so hard.'"