Bre Tiesi Teases Season 10 of 'Selling Sunset' Will Look 'Very, Very Different' and 'Much Lighter' as She Dishes on Her First Shoe Collaboration With André Assous

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Bre Tiesi revealed Season 10 of Selling Sunset will look "very, very different." "I'm really interested to see how people respond to it because I get attached to characters when I watch something. I'm curious about the feedback. I do think they did well. I'll say that because everyone's so different and there was so much going on. I think people will like it. Having some fresh faces, not being a dragged-out, crazy, dramatic, awful type of fight, and being dark, I think this is much lighter and more entertaining. There are a couple of girls that I like, so that's a plus," the reality star, 35, exclusively told OK! while talking about her collaboration with footwear brand André Assous, called The André Assous x Bre Tiesi collection.

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After Season 9 got a little too messy, Tiesi is excited for viewers to see more of a "fun" vibe this time around. "I was in my own world, per usual. I definitely think it's a lot lighter. I think it's taking it back. When I came on, it started dark," she shared. "Now I think this is back to what it should be. There are a couple of girls who are really interesting. It's a fun dynamic, and 'interesting' is my nice way of saying it, but I think you guys will like it."

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Source: @BRE_TIESI/INSTAGRAM Heather Rae El Moussa is back on 'Selling Sunset.'

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Additionally, the mom-of-one was happy to have her bestie Heather Rae El Moussa back in the fold. "She is hilarious. She is a little feisty this season, though. I'll say she came back with a little feist. We have a great time. She's like my work wife at this point. We were together 99 percent of the time, honestly," she gushed.

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After joining the Netflix series in Season 6, Tiesi is happy she took a chance on being in the spotlight. "The show is fun. It's just a lot. There's a lot that comes with it, obviously, the good and the bad. It's a cool experience because you get to sell these amazing houses, you get to have your clients, and you get to play dress-up. I do get to do amazing things because of it," she stated.

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Source: @BRE_TIESI/INSTAGRAM The star shares her son with Nick Cannon.

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Though the show is about real estate and houses, the ladies can't help but show off their looks. "It's a lot of pressure. The show is a lot of pressure, for sure. I think it's more because we genuinely love fashion, so we want to show up and show out, but it is a full-time job, not going to lie," she said. When I'm filming, I'm completely immersed in just that. There's nothing else I can even think about besides my outfits and my clients. Those are my two things, seven days a week. It's crazy."

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She added, "It's literally so much prep. I'd say months of prep, honestly. I stay shopping. I always have to know what's coming up. I'm with all the stylists and all the people at the stores, saying, 'Tell me when the next drop is. Send me the lookbook.' I have to be ahead of this. With things like André, I obviously know my shoes. I know my staples. So I'm looking for outfits to match those. I'm actually going backwards in the styling game. You want to be fashion-forward and bold, but you also want to make a statement in a way that's still semi-relatable. Some of us go really left."

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Source: André Assous The reality star said she's always loved fashion.

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Tiesi, who shares son Legendary Love with partner Nick Cannon, noted she was "always" into fashion before the show. "I literally get to play dress-up every single day for months and wear stuff that I don't necessarily have anywhere to go in. I'm like, 'Oh, it's great. I can just wear it here.' Now it's literally playing dress-up," she shared. Since the brunette beauty is so into expressing herself, it made perfect sense for her to collaborate with André Assous for The André Assous x Bre Tiesi collection, which introduces a curated assortment of elevated styles inspired by Tiesi's everyday lifestyle and designed to move seamlessly from day-to-night.

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"I'm definitely a glam girl. I'm a fashion girl. I'm obsessed with fashion. I feel like when you look good, you feel good. For me, I was thinking about what would be something for everybody. Style is definitely a personal thing, but I feel like between shoes and purses, it really can be for anyone. I thought this just opens it up to all of my girlies. Ever since doing the show, I've encountered such a wide demographic of women, and I really want to help that community. As women, we need to be able to do everything, wear everything and be cute. Let me throw on something fly that I can either wear to my meetings, to dinner or both, and be able to rock it," she said. "We went from bold to simple. We did different heel heights and all kinds of options. We have even more coming for spring that I'm so excited about." The collection ranges from shoes to boots and flats and more. "We were throwing in one of everything because, regardless of being in L.A., I wear boots all the time. I wear ankle boots and all of it. I'll be wearing these in January, which you probably couldn't do in New York. I felt like I needed a mix, and I travel a ton. It's helpful for me to have options between London, New York, L.A. and Miami. I can rock all of these. I think it gives something for everybody," she stated.

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Source: André Assous Bre Tiesi's new collection with André Assous is out now!

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When Tiesi was first approached about the opportunity, she was a "little surprised" but honored to be teaming up with the fashion guru. "Then you're like, 'D---, this is a lot of pressure. I have to earn this. Can I do this?' Obviously, I knew I could do this, but it was an honor and also a challenge. It was something I wanted to do with pride. I wanted to be respected in the fashion community, and I wanted to listen to my girlies and see what the market was missing. Being fashionable and affordable, that affordable luxury isn't necessarily the most available. I thought we had a sweet spot here that we could get into, and I'm hitting all the marks."