Bre Tiesi Would Split From 'Twin Flame' Nick Cannon If He Has a 13th Child: 'I Only Have One Deal Breaker'

Bre Tiesi opened up about her relationship with Nick Cannon and why a 13th child could be a dealbreaker.

Bre Tiesi may consider Nick Cannon her "twin flame," but that doesn't mean their relationship comes without boundaries.

The Selling Sunset star revealed that she has a firm boundary when it comes to Cannon, who is already a father of 12.

"I only have one deal breaker, and if it ever happens, then I might be out. If he has another baby. I'm out of here," Tiesi said during an appearance on Angela Yee's "Lip Service" podcast.

"You got the Brady Bunch. We're not doing 13," she added.

Tiesi, who shares son Legendary Love with Cannon, has frequently defended their arrangement despite public scrutiny surrounding the large family and relationships with multiple women, but her latest comments make it clear she has limits.