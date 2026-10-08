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Bre Tiesi Would Split From 'Twin Flame' Nick Cannon If He Has a 13th Child: 'I Only Have One Deal Breaker'

Image of Nick Cannon, Bre Tiesi
Source: @BRE_TIESI/INSTAGRAM

Bre Tiesi opened up about her relationship with Nick Cannon and why a 13th child could be a dealbreaker.

Oct. 8 2026, Published 7:14 p.m. ET

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Bre Tiesi may consider Nick Cannon her "twin flame," but that doesn't mean their relationship comes without boundaries.

The Selling Sunset star revealed that she has a firm boundary when it comes to Cannon, who is already a father of 12.

"I only have one deal breaker, and if it ever happens, then I might be out. If he has another baby. I'm out of here," Tiesi said during an appearance on Angela Yee's "Lip Service" podcast.

"You got the Brady Bunch. We're not doing 13," she added.

Tiesi, who shares son Legendary Love with Cannon, has frequently defended their arrangement despite public scrutiny surrounding the large family and relationships with multiple women, but her latest comments make it clear she has limits.

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Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Share a Unique Relationship

Image of Bre Tiesi has described Nick Cannon as her 'twin flame.'
Source: MEGA

Bre Tiesi has described Nick Cannon as her 'twin flame.'

Tiesi and Cannon have never presented their romance as a traditional partnership.

Instead, the reality star has described their connection as one that allows both of them to maintain their independence while raising their son together.

Tiesi has also referred to Cannon as her "twin flame," emphasizing the emotional bond she feels they share.

Their arrangement has sparked plenty of questions from viewers, particularly as Tiesi continues discussing her personal life on Selling Sunset.

Despite the criticism, she has repeatedly maintained that she is comfortable making decisions about her relationship on her own terms.

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Nick Cannon Is Already a Father-of-12

Image of Nick Cannon is a father of 12 children with six women.
Source: MEGA

Nick Cannon is a father of 12 children with six women.

Cannon's family life has been a frequent topic of public conversation for years.

The television personality shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as children with Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, LaNisha Cole and Tiesi.

His son Zen, whom he shared with Scott, died in December 2021 at 5 months old after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Cannon has spoken openly about navigating fatherhood across multiple households and maintaining relationships with his children's mothers.

For Tiesi, however, the possibility of expanding that already large family appears to raise questions about the future of their relationship.

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Bre Tiesi Has Defended Her Decision to Have a Child With Nick Cannon

Image of Bre Tiesi has defended her decision to raise a child with Nick Cannon.
Source: @BRE_TIESI/INSTAGRAM

Bre Tiesi has defended her decision to raise a child with Nick Cannon.

Since welcoming Legendary in June 2022, Tiesi has pushed back against people questioning her choice to have a baby with Cannon.

The real estate agent has emphasized that she entered the relationship understanding his family situation and doesn't believe her personal choices require anyone else's approval.

She's also spoken positively about Cannon's involvement in their son's life, highlighting the relationship between father and child rather than focusing solely on the couple's unconventional arrangement.

Her willingness to defend Cannon publicly has become a recurring theme in her appearances on Selling Sunset.

Bre Tiesi Is Focused on Raising Son Legendary

Image of Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon welcomed their son Legendary Love in June 2022.
Source: @BRE_TIESI/INSTAGRAM

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon welcomed their son Legendary Love in June 2022.

While her relationship with Cannon continues to generate headlines, Tiesi is focused on raising her little boy.

She frequently shares glimpses of Legendary's milestones and their time together, offering followers a look at her experiences raising a young child while balancing her real estate career and reality television commitments.

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