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Bre Tiesi is opening up about her experience on Selling Sunset and how she feels about her costar Chrishell Stause. Tiesi, who joined Selling Sunset in August 2022 for Season 6, wasn't too happy about her experience on the show last season. In an appearance on E! News’ Hot Goss video series, Tiesi told hosts Eyal Booker and Lonnie Marts that last season of the show was “miserable."

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What Did Bre Tiesi Say About Her Time on ‘Selling Sunset’?

Source: MEGA Bre Tiesi spoke out about her ex-costar.

She shared that there was a lot of drama unfolding that people could not seem to move forward from. Last season, there was a big blow-up between Stause and Nicole Young, who mentioned the former’s deceased parents in an argument. Young was ultimately fired. Tiesi’s drama pertained to her being in the middle of Chelsea Lazkani’s marriage by sharing that her friend saw Lazkani’s then-husband, Jeff Lazkani, in the lobby of the W Hotel in Hollywood making out with a woman multiple times. Chelsea filed for divorce in March 2024, citing irreconcilable differences.

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What Did Bre Tiesi Say About Chrishell Stause?

Source: AdMedia / MEGA Bre Tiesi did not hold back.

When it came down to talking about Chrishell, Brei began sarcastically saying, “She is something.” Eyal responded, asking, "Something like what?" "Lord knows," she said, adding, "Send her to Special Forces, actually. She might need some help." "What challenge do you think she would have the most challenge with?" Lonnie asked. Tiesi responded with a laugh, "All of them." "Do you think she would do good with an intervention?" Lonnie asked. "Yeah, the girl is unwell," she said. "God bless her, but you go figure that out somewhere, sweetheart." The two have not gotten along from the beginning and have had personal conflict on and off-screen. During Season 9 of the show, Chrishell accused Bre of transphobia and alleged that she used a derogatory slur in reference to her partner, G Flip. Chrishell later claimed that a friend showed her text messages allegedly from Bre about harmful remarks toward the LGBTQI+ community. Chrishell also called out Bre for promoting a company called “MAGA Bracelets,” which she said was made in error by an intern. She later said that she did not do the proper research when her friend gifted her the item.

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Who Is Leaving ‘Selling Sunset’?

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Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA Emma Hernan is one of the cast members who reportedly won't be returning for next season.

Selling Sunset will be back, but as Bre, Lonnie, and Eyal shared, the show went through a "corporate restructuring.” Bre explained that it will be a “whole new cast.” She said she wasn’t surprised by the decision and even joked that they had to get rid of the “dead weight.” The mom-of-one added that she is “not mad at any of this, to be honest.” The cast has not yet officially been revealed, but Bre did share that she will be on the next season of the show. She noted that members of the cast who will not be coming back include Emma Hernan and Mary Bonnet. According to TMZ, Emma's contract was not renewed alongside Chelsea, Mary and Sandra Vergara. Alana Gold, who joined in Season 8, will not return, as she announced in an Instagram video back in May. A rep for Nicole told People that she will not return. Chrishell will not be returning.

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Who Is Returning to ‘Selling Sunset’?

Source: FILMDIGITLS//MEGA Bre Tiesi will return for Season 10.

Bre, Amanza Smith and Oppenheim owners Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim will be returning for the next season. Two cast members will also be making their return after leaving in past seasons. Christine Quinn is back after her exit in the fifth season, while Heather Rae El Moussa will return after leaving in season seven. New cast member Tara Burns will reportedly make her debut in Season 10, according to People.

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When Is The Next Season of ‘Selling Sunset’?

Source: MEGA Christine Quinn is back, in addition to Heather Rae El Moussa.