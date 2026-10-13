Breaking Bad's Dean Norris Mourns Costar RJ Mitte's 'Heartbreaking' Death: 'I Can't Believe This'

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Dean Norris is mourning the devastating loss of his Breaking Bad costar RJ Mitte, who died Monday, October 12, at just 34 years old. Norris, who played DEA agent Hank Schrader on the acclaimed AMC drama, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram after learning of the actor's death. "Oh my God! Was working, just found out about RJ. I am heartbroken," Norris wrote. Although the two didn't portray father and son on the series, Norris revealed that he felt protective of Mitte during their years working together.

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Dean Norris Says He 'Always Looked Out' for RJ Mitte

Source: MEGA Dean Norris recalled looking out for RJ Mitte when the young actor worked alongside him.

"Though RJ didn't play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set," Norris continued. "He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking; I can't believe it. Thinking of him and his family." The heartfelt message highlighted the bond the actors developed while filming the award-winning series. Norris portrayed Mitte's onscreen uncle throughout Breaking Bad, which aired from 2008 to 2013.

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RJ Mitte Dies at 34 Years Old

Source: MEGA RJ Mitte's representatives confirmed his death on October 12.

Mitte's death was confirmed by his representative on October 12. "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," they announced. The actor died in Brownsville, Texas. Although reports have circulated about the circumstances surrounding his death, his representatives have not publicly confirmed a cause. His family has requested privacy as they navigate the heartbreaking loss.

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RJ Mitte Was Best Known for Playing Walter White Jr.

Source: MEGA RJ Mitte portrayed Walter White Jr. throughout all five seasons of 'Breaking Bad.'

Mitte rose to fame portraying Walter "Flynn" White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston's character, Walter White, on Breaking Bad. The actor appeared throughout the show's five-season run, playing a teenager caught in the increasingly dangerous consequences of his father's secret criminal life. Like his character, Mitte lived with cerebral palsy, bringing his personal experience to the role. His performance helped establish him as a recognizable television actor and opened doors to additional projects, including Switched at Birth and The Guardians of Justice.

RJ Mitte Was an Advocate for Disability Rights

Source: MEGA RJ Mitte advocated for disability inclusion throughout his career.