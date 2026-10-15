Brian Austin Green Reveals Why He's Stepped Back From Supporting Fiancée Sharna Burgess at 'DWTS'

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Brian Austin Green recently opened up about why he's been noticeably absent from the Dancing With the Stars studio audience while supporting his fiancée, Sharna Burgess. In a new interview, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum explained that stricter rules regarding young children attending tapings have made it difficult for him to show up in person. Although Green frequently attended tapings earlier in the season, he revealed that the show's production team has since "cracked down a little bit on young kids being there."

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Managing a Large Household Creates Hurdles for Green to Attend 'DWTS'

Source: MEGA Handling five kids makes studio trips tough for Brian Austin Green.

Balancing family responsibilities with Burgess' busy schedule has also presented challenges for the couple and their blended family. Green and Burgess share 4-year-old son Zane. The actor is also a father to 24-year-old Kassius and three sons with his ex-wife, Megan Fox: Noah, 14, Bodhi, 12, and Journey, 10. Traveling from their Malibu home to Television City Studios for Tuesday night tapings has added another layer of difficulty, with Green admitting that the logistics have become "a little harder." "I can’t be there with Zane and the kids," he explained. "So we have found a time when it works where they can be home with someone, and I can go."

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Green's Social Media Complaints Has Sparked Online Backlash

Source: MEGA Brian Austin Green faced backlash over his posts about Sharna Burgess' schedule.

Green's explanation comes after he faced intense scrutiny over a series of candid Instagram videos shared in late September, in which he admitted to feeling "incredibly lonely" as Burgess worked seven days a week during her first DWTS season since 2021. His remarks sparked backlash from fans and commentators, including Kaitlyn Bristowe, who criticized the actor for publicly airing his personal frustrations and potentially adding pressure on his fiancée amid her highly anticipated return to the ballroom. Following the controversy, Green shared another video apologizing directly to Burgess and her dance partner, Tyler Cameron, for creating a "distraction." He acknowledged that he had "horribly tainted that experience" while struggling with his own emotions.

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Green Plans on Adapting to His Partner's Demanding Schedule

Source: MEGA Brian Austin Green is adjusting while Sharna Burgess manages her busy calendar.

Reflecting on how things stand five weeks into Season 35, Green admitted that adjusting to Burgess' "pretty packed" Dancing With the Stars schedule has been challenging. "They have a lot of stuff that they do, so it’s not the time that I’m used to [having] with her," the actor explained. For now, Green said he plans to "compartmentalize the stuff" and remain patient, expressing confidence that the couple will return to their usual routine once the season wraps up. He noted that they have navigated similar situations when his own acting projects have kept him away from home.

Upcoming Live Tour Commitments

Source: MEGA Brian Austin Green fully supports Sharna Burgess joining the nationwide tour.