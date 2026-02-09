'Bridgerton' Season 4 to Premiere in Two Parts: What Fans Can Expect
Feb. 9 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Season 4 of Bridgerton will premiere on Netflix in two parts, with the first set of episodes launching on January 29, followed by the second part on February 26.
This new season adapts Julia Quinn’s third book, An Offer from a Gentleman, centering on Benedict Bridgerton's quest for love.
The story focuses on Benedict, portrayed by Luke Thompson, as he falls for a mysterious Lady in Silver at a masquerade ball. Unbeknownst to him, the lady is actually Sophie Baek, a maid played by Yerin Ha. Showrunner Jess Brownell shared insights about the season, stating it represents “a very different trajectory” compared to earlier installments.
Brownell elaborated on the character dynamics, explaining that “Benedict lives in a fantasy world. Sophie lives in a hard reality.”
The first four episodes of Season 4 will include titles such as The Waltz and An Offer from a Gentleman, while the second part will conclude with Dance in the Country. Each episode promises to encapsulate the drama and romance expected from the series.
In a previous interview, Brownell stated that the decision to split the season into two parts came from Netflix. The series has followed this format since Season 3, and Brownell explained that this split allows for a natural storytelling structure. “We always break the season with a midpoint at the end of episode four,” she noted.
Actor Thompson hinted that the season grapples with the tension between fairy tale romance and the complexities of reality. “Both are true. You have to hold both of them,” he remarked, emphasizing the emotional stakes involved.
Ha added another layer, stating that this season feels darker than previous ones. “There’s something in the class struggle and the class divide...that made it more grounded,” she noted, suggesting that societal issues will play a significant role in the love story.