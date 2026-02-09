'Bridgerton' Season 4 to Premiere in Two Parts: What Fans Can Expect

Article continues below advertisement

Season 4 of Bridgerton will premiere on Netflix in two parts, with the first set of episodes launching on January 29, followed by the second part on February 26. This new season adapts Julia Quinn’s third book, An Offer from a Gentleman, centering on Benedict Bridgerton's quest for love.

Source: Netflix 'Bridgerton' Season 4 will premiere on Netflix in two parts.

The story focuses on Benedict, portrayed by Luke Thompson, as he falls for a mysterious Lady in Silver at a masquerade ball. Unbeknownst to him, the lady is actually Sophie Baek, a maid played by Yerin Ha. Showrunner Jess Brownell shared insights about the season, stating it represents “a very different trajectory” compared to earlier installments.

It has been said, the most anticipated moments are often times worth the wait. Bridgerton Season 4 returns February 26th. pic.twitter.com/k5x02b53Mw — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) February 3, 2026 Source: @bridgerton/X

Brownell elaborated on the character dynamics, explaining that “Benedict lives in a fantasy world. Sophie lives in a hard reality.”

Source: Netflix The first part will be released on January 29, and the second on February 26.

The first four episodes of Season 4 will include titles such as The Waltz and An Offer from a Gentleman, while the second part will conclude with Dance in the Country. Each episode promises to encapsulate the drama and romance expected from the series.

Source: MEGA The season follows Benedict Bridgerton and his search for love.

In a previous interview, Brownell stated that the decision to split the season into two parts came from Netflix. The series has followed this format since Season 3, and Brownell explained that this split allows for a natural storytelling structure. “We always break the season with a midpoint at the end of episode four,” she noted.

Source: Netflix Benedict falls for a mysterious woman named Sophie Baek at a masquerade ball.