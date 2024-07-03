OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Sarah Ferguson
OK LogoROYALS

Sarah Ferguson Begs Agent 'to Get Me on' 'Bridgerton' After Years of Turning Down Reality Television Opportunities

sarah ferguson begs agent role bridgerton turning down reality show
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 3 2024, Published 3:10 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sarah Ferguson could be following in Meghan Markle's footsteps and making an appearance on the small screen.

Article continues below advertisement
sarah ferguson begs agent role bridgerton turning down reality show
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson revealed she wants to be cast in 'Bridgerton.'

“I’ve asked my agent to get me on Bridgerton! The set designs are incredible! I could be a long-lost friend for Penelope," the Duchess of York revealed in an interview. "I just have to be on Bridgerton!”

“I’ve been asked to go on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! hundreds of times, and the answer is always no. I’m sure it’s lovely for lots of people, but not for me," she admitted.

Article continues below advertisement
sarah ferguson begs agent role bridgerton turning down reality show
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson had her own television series on OWN.

Article continues below advertisement

The author previously was on a show for Oprah Winfrey's OWN network titled Finding Sarah, which documented her transition into life outside of the royal fold, but she's turned down various television opportunities after its release.

“I’ve already had five lines in An American in Austen, which is a TV show about this American girl that dives into Austenland where she meets Mrs. Bennett and the daughters who arrive at the ball to meet the Duchess, who’s me," Ferguson admitted.

“I’m in my big dress. ‘Oh, good evening, Mrs. Bennett,'" she added.

Article continues below advertisement
sarah ferguson begs agent role bridgerton turning down reality show
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew divorced in 1997.

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from her career, Ferguson continues to live at the Royal Lodge with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. OK! previously reported the duchess admitted she enjoys her dynamic with the Duke of York.

"I get asked that all the time. We are very happy as we are now, thank you," the Duchess of York said in an interview when discussing marrying Andrew for the second time.

"Of course, being in the public eye constantly brings challenges, but also great privileges," she added.

MORE ON:
Sarah Ferguson
Article continues below advertisement
sarah ferguson begs agent role bridgerton turning down reality show
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson lives at the Royal Lodge with Prince Andrew.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Lownie hinted that the Yorks' connection is linked to them co-parenting Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

"The reason they are still living together is partly because they are still really good friends, and partly because they want to be good parents," Lownie added.

"She, of course, gets all the benefits and status of being still connected to the royal family," Lownie continued. "She can live at Royal Lodge for free, and enjoy all the benefits of cooks and staff, which gives her a certain status that is very important to her in terms of earning a living."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

The Yorks' divorce was finalized in 1996, but they continue to attend gatherings together.

“There’s long been speculation regarding whether or not Andrew and Fergie will remarry," Victoria Arbiter told GB News. “But their current situation seems to suit them both well so why complicate things?”

“Fergie’s previously said they’re the happiest divorced couple she knows so there’s little to be gained by remarrying," Arbiter continued. “They’ve always shown immense loyalty toward each other and clearly their relationship works exactly as it is.”

Ferguson spoke to Platinum Magazine.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.