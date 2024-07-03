Sarah Ferguson Begs Agent 'to Get Me on' 'Bridgerton' After Years of Turning Down Reality Television Opportunities
Sarah Ferguson could be following in Meghan Markle's footsteps and making an appearance on the small screen.
“I’ve asked my agent to get me on Bridgerton! The set designs are incredible! I could be a long-lost friend for Penelope," the Duchess of York revealed in an interview. "I just have to be on Bridgerton!”
“I’ve been asked to go on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! hundreds of times, and the answer is always no. I’m sure it’s lovely for lots of people, but not for me," she admitted.
The author previously was on a show for Oprah Winfrey's OWN network titled Finding Sarah, which documented her transition into life outside of the royal fold, but she's turned down various television opportunities after its release.
“I’ve already had five lines in An American in Austen, which is a TV show about this American girl that dives into Austenland where she meets Mrs. Bennett and the daughters who arrive at the ball to meet the Duchess, who’s me," Ferguson admitted.
“I’m in my big dress. ‘Oh, good evening, Mrs. Bennett,'" she added.
Aside from her career, Ferguson continues to live at the Royal Lodge with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. OK! previously reported the duchess admitted she enjoys her dynamic with the Duke of York.
"I get asked that all the time. We are very happy as we are now, thank you," the Duchess of York said in an interview when discussing marrying Andrew for the second time.
"Of course, being in the public eye constantly brings challenges, but also great privileges," she added.
- Sarah Ferguson Honors 'Dear Friend' Princess Diana on Late Royal's 63rd Birthday: 'What a Legacy You Left Behind'
- Cleaning Up a Sussex Mess: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Enlisted by King Charles to Fix 'Tarnished' Crown After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Drama
- Sarah Ferguson Is 'Very Happy' Living With Prince Andrew After Dodging Remarriage Rumors
Andrew Lownie hinted that the Yorks' connection is linked to them co-parenting Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.
"The reason they are still living together is partly because they are still really good friends, and partly because they want to be good parents," Lownie added.
"She, of course, gets all the benefits and status of being still connected to the royal family," Lownie continued. "She can live at Royal Lodge for free, and enjoy all the benefits of cooks and staff, which gives her a certain status that is very important to her in terms of earning a living."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Yorks' divorce was finalized in 1996, but they continue to attend gatherings together.
“There’s long been speculation regarding whether or not Andrew and Fergie will remarry," Victoria Arbiter told GB News. “But their current situation seems to suit them both well so why complicate things?”
“Fergie’s previously said they’re the happiest divorced couple she knows so there’s little to be gained by remarrying," Arbiter continued. “They’ve always shown immense loyalty toward each other and clearly their relationship works exactly as it is.”
Ferguson spoke to Platinum Magazine.