Sarah Ferguson Begs Agent 'to Get Me on' 'Bridgerton' After Years of Turning Down Reality Television Opportunities

“I’ve asked my agent to get me on Bridgerton! The set designs are incredible! I could be a long-lost friend for Penelope," the Duchess of York revealed in an interview. "I just have to be on Bridgerton!”

“I’ve been asked to go on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! hundreds of times, and the answer is always no. I’m sure it’s lovely for lots of people, but not for me," she admitted.