Bridget Fonda, 61, Looks Drastically Different as She Shows Off Body Transformation After 80-Pound Weight Loss: Photos
Nov. 12 2025, Published 5:55 p.m. ET
Bridget Fonda looked completely unrecognizable as she walked the streets of Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, November 11.
The Godfather star — and niece of legendary actress Jane Fonda — showed off her slim figure while grabbing lunch with her assistant during an enjoyable afternoon in Southern California.
The 61-year-old has reportedly lost more than 80 pounds in recent years.
In photos obtained by OK!, the Single White Female star sported a black tank top and matching pants. The retired actress layered her look with an olive green long sleeve, which she kept unbuttoned.
Bridget wore a crossbody bag over her shoulder and held a large yellow tote bag on her arm. She donned a pair of sunglasses and held her phone in her hand as she walked.
The formerly blonde star pulled her gray hair back into a bun.
Bridget Fonda Previously Dealt With Insecurities
Bridget's impressive weight loss comes years after she opened up about battling insecurities prior to retiring from Hollywood in 2003.
"What is it with my low self-esteem?" she pondered during an interview in 2000. "I'm trying to be happy with my career. I think I should give myself a break, but I've got this bug that rides me."
"'You should be doing better.' Every time I work, I'm frustrated with my physical inability to catch up to my mental picture," she continued, noting it wasn't until she quit acting that she found a new sense of confidence.
- '90s Star Bridget Fonda Looks Unrecognizable While Out in Los Angeles 35 Years After 'Godfather Part III': Photos
- Actress Jennifer Jason Leigh Rocks Casual Look in Sweatshirt and Jeans During Rare Outing in L.A.: Photos
- Jane Fonda Claims Robert Redford 'Didn't Like Kissing' Her in Movies: 'He Just Has an Issue With Women'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Bridget Fonda Used to Compare Herself to 'Those Who Inspired' Her
In 2023, Bridget told MovieMaker that she "measured myself against those who inspired me."
"I know there was a time when I took myself too seriously. I used to think 'God, I'm such a goof,'" the Jackie Brown star recalled. "Now I can have a good chuckle at my own expense. Self-flagellation is interesting for about a second."
"That fact has caused sorrow and frustration in my life," Bridget admitted at the time. "But now I realize you have to give yourself a break. You come to accept that you might not have that in you. Or you can't see it in yourself. But when someone else cultivates it, what a great feeling."
Bridget Fonda Retired From Acting in 2003
Bridget's acting career came to an end in 2003 after being involved in a terrifying car crash.
She last starred in the 2002 film Snow Queen and previously landed iconic roles in Scandal, The Godfather Part III, Single White Female, Point of No Return, Jackie Brown, Gloaming, A Simple Plan and No Ordinary Baby.
Bridget shares one son, Oliver, with her husband, Danny Elfman. She's also a stepmom to her spouse's two daughters, Lola and Mali, whom he welcomed during a previous marriage.