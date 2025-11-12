Bridget Fonda, 61, Looks Drastically Different as She Shows Off Body Transformation After 80-Pound Weight Loss: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Bridget Fonda looked completely unrecognizable as she walked the streets of Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, November 11. The Godfather star — and niece of legendary actress Jane Fonda — showed off her slim figure while grabbing lunch with her assistant during an enjoyable afternoon in Southern California. The 61-year-old has reportedly lost more than 80 pounds in recent years.

Source: MEGA Bridget Fonda was spotted grabbing lunch with her assistant.

In photos obtained by OK!, the Single White Female star sported a black tank top and matching pants. The retired actress layered her look with an olive green long sleeve, which she kept unbuttoned. Bridget wore a crossbody bag over her shoulder and held a large yellow tote bag on her arm. She donned a pair of sunglasses and held her phone in her hand as she walked. The formerly blonde star pulled her gray hair back into a bun.

Bridget Fonda Previously Dealt With Insecurities

Source: MEGA The retired actress embraced her grays after previously having blonde hair.

Bridget's impressive weight loss comes years after she opened up about battling insecurities prior to retiring from Hollywood in 2003. "What is it with my low self-esteem?" she pondered during an interview in 2000. "I'm trying to be happy with my career. I think I should give myself a break, but I've got this bug that rides me." "'You should be doing better.' Every time I work, I'm frustrated with my physical inability to catch up to my mental picture," she continued, noting it wasn't until she quit acting that she found a new sense of confidence.

Bridget Fonda Used to Compare Herself to 'Those Who Inspired' Her

Source: MEGA Bridget Fonda retired from acting in 2003.

In 2023, Bridget told MovieMaker that she "measured myself against those who inspired me." "I know there was a time when I took myself too seriously. I used to think 'God, I'm such a goof,'" the Jackie Brown star recalled. "Now I can have a good chuckle at my own expense. Self-flagellation is interesting for about a second." "That fact has caused sorrow and frustration in my life," Bridget admitted at the time. "But now I realize you have to give yourself a break. You come to accept that you might not have that in you. Or you can't see it in yourself. But when someone else cultivates it, what a great feeling."

Bridget Fonda Retired From Acting in 2003

Source: MEGA Bridget Fonda is the niece of legendary actress Jane Fonda.