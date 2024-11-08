10 Stars Who Left Hollywood: From Cameron Diaz to Jack Nicholson and More

Amanda Bynes, who started her career when she was 7, quit Hollywood after working on her last film, Easy A. She was also tapped to appear in the 2011 flick Hall Pass following her success as a Nickelodeon star, but her decision to quit acting ultimately turned off her spotlight.

"Being an actress isn't as fun as it may seem," Bynes said in a tweet. "If I don't love something anymore I stop doing it. I don't love acting anymore so I've stopped doing it."

She added, "I know 24 is a young age to retire but you heard it here first. I've #retired."

Years later, she told Paper she began smoking marijuana when she was 16 before her substance usage progressed in the years thereafter.

Meanwhile, a source told RadarOnline.com that the All That alum might be writing a tell-all.