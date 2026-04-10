How Hollywood's Most Infamous Modern Recluse, 62, Lost 100 Pounds for Her Upcoming Movie Comeback
April 10 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Bridget Fonda is preparing a surprise return to acting after more than two decades away, with insiders telling OK! the famously private star has transformed her health and shed close to 100 pounds ahead of a potential comeback.
Fonda, 62, rose to prominence in the late 1980s and 1990s with roles in films including Single White Female, The Godfather Part III, Drop Dead Fred and Jackie Brown, earning a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in Scandal.
But she stepped away from Hollywood after appearing in the 2002 series Snow Queen, following a serious car accident in 2003 that left her with fractured vertebrae.
The actress later focused on family life with her husband, composer Danny Elfman, and their son, Oliver.
Her absence from public life has been notable, with only occasional sightings in Los Angeles over the years.
A source close to Fonda told us: "What people are seeing now is the result of a very significant transformation that goes far beyond appearance. She has made substantial changes to her lifestyle and mindset, and that has had a ripple effect on her confidence and overall outlook."
"The weight loss is just one visible part of a much bigger shift in how she is choosing to live and take care of herself," the source added: "Those around her feel that she is stepping into this next phase with a renewed sense of purpose. She feels healthier, more self-assured, and far more in control than she has in years, and that is what is giving her the confidence to consider returning to acting on her own terms rather than feeling pressured by the industry."
Referring to her famous family, Fonda said in a 1993 interview: "I sometimes wonder if I would be more at peace if I could know I made it by myself, instead of always wondering how many times my name got me in the door."
- Bridget Fonda, 61, Looks Drastically Different as She Shows Off Body Transformation After 80-Pound Weight Loss: Photos
- '90s Star Bridget Fonda Looks Unrecognizable While Out in Los Angeles 35 Years After 'Godfather Part III': Photos
- Melissa McCarthy Puts Her Slim Figure on Display Amid Drastic Weight Loss
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She added: "What is it with my low self-esteem? Sometimes I feel like I can make myself look the way that I'm happy with, but I get really depressed if I think of the big picture or compare myself to movie stars who are supposed to look like Veronica Lake or Lauren Bacall… like you've got to be a model. It's a weird pressure."
Recent photographs of Fonda in Beverly Hills have sparked widespread attention, with observers noting a significantly slimmer appearance.
Medical professionals have speculated such a transformation could be linked to lifestyle changes or the use of medications such as GLP-1-based treatments, though no details of her regimen have been confirmed.
A second source said: "There has been a clear and noticeable shift in Bridget's overall energy and the way she carries herself. Those close to her say she seems re-energized, with a much more positive and forward-looking mindset, and she is now genuinely open to the idea of stepping back into work after such a long period away. With her son now an adult, she is no longer tied to the same responsibilities that once dictated her priorities. That has given her both the time and the emotional space to rediscover her own ambitions and consider returning to a career she left behind under circumstances that were very different from where she finds herself today."
Fonda's departure from Hollywood followed a period of intense scrutiny during her early career, when she was often cast in roles emphasizing her appearance.
Those close to her say the accident in 2003 marked a turning point, forcing her to prioritize recovery and ultimately leading to a long-term withdrawal from the industry.
A third source said: "Back then, leaving the industry was less about wanting to walk away and more about what she had to do given the circumstances. Her health had to come first, and her focus naturally shifted to her family, which became the center of her life for a long time. What has changed now is that she is coming at everything from a much more grounded and secure place. She has a level of confidence and stability that simply was not there before, and that is shaping how she is thinking about any potential return."
Fonda, the granddaughter of Henry Fonda and niece of acting icon Jane Fonda, is said to be carefully considering potential projects.
Sources suggest her return would depend on finding a role that aligns with her current priorities rather than a full-scale return to the spotlight.
Those close to the actor say Danny has also been supportive of the potential comeback, encouraging her renewed interest in creative work.