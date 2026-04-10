How Hollywood's Most Infamous Modern Recluse, 62, Lost 100 Pounds for Her Upcoming Movie Comeback

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Source: MEGA Bridget Fonda rose to prominence in the late 1980s and 1990s.

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The actress later focused on family life with her husband, composer Danny Elfman, and their son, Oliver. Her absence from public life has been notable, with only occasional sightings in Los Angeles over the years. A source close to Fonda told us: "What people are seeing now is the result of a very significant transformation that goes far beyond appearance. She has made substantial changes to her lifestyle and mindset, and that has had a ripple effect on her confidence and overall outlook."

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Source: MEGA Bridget Fonda left Hollywood to focus on family life with her husband and son.

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"The weight loss is just one visible part of a much bigger shift in how she is choosing to live and take care of herself," the source added: "Those around her feel that she is stepping into this next phase with a renewed sense of purpose. She feels healthier, more self-assured, and far more in control than she has in years, and that is what is giving her the confidence to consider returning to acting on her own terms rather than feeling pressured by the industry." Referring to her famous family, Fonda said in a 1993 interview: "I sometimes wonder if I would be more at peace if I could know I made it by myself, instead of always wondering how many times my name got me in the door."

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Source: MEGA Bridget Fonda has had a 'shift' in the way she 'carries herself,' said an insider.

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She added: "What is it with my low self-esteem? Sometimes I feel like I can make myself look the way that I'm happy with, but I get really depressed if I think of the big picture or compare myself to movie stars who are supposed to look like Veronica Lake or Lauren Bacall… like you've got to be a model. It's a weird pressure." Recent photographs of Fonda in Beverly Hills have sparked widespread attention, with observers noting a significantly slimmer appearance. Medical professionals have speculated such a transformation could be linked to lifestyle changes or the use of medications such as GLP-1-based treatments, though no details of her regimen have been confirmed. A second source said: "There has been a clear and noticeable shift in Bridget's overall energy and the way she carries herself. Those close to her say she seems re-energized, with a much more positive and forward-looking mindset, and she is now genuinely open to the idea of stepping back into work after such a long period away. With her son now an adult, she is no longer tied to the same responsibilities that once dictated her priorities. That has given her both the time and the emotional space to rediscover her own ambitions and consider returning to a career she left behind under circumstances that were very different from where she finds herself today."

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Source: MEGA Bridget Fonda's recent photos in Beverly Hills sparked widespread attention.