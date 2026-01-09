Brie Larson's Sexiest Moments: See Hot Photos
Jan. 9 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Time Off
Brie Larson has traded her superhero suit for more daring outfits from time to time.
On September 29, the Captain Marvel actress stripped down to a red and orange striped bikini during a getaway in Mexico. She flashed a bright smile as she knelt on an orange paddleboard in the middle of a lake while enjoying her time off.
"an unparalleled escape @hotelesencia," she captioned the post.
For her accessories, Larson wore a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.
Soaking Up the Sun
"Down by the river 🌊🛶🌲," Larson shared in an August 2024 post, which showed her basking in the sun by a river in a patterned one-piece swimsuit.
Focusing on Self-Care
The Room actress flaunted her toned body in a two-piece orange swimsuit while inside a sauna.
Larson wrote, "Morning sweat session 101: must include selfies."
She reposted the same carousel in June 2024 alongside the caption, "Sauna self-care."
Toned Legs
While inside her hotel room, Larson took a selfie in front of a full-length mirror, displaying her toned, long legs while wearing only an oversized sweatshirt.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Popping Out!
In August 2022, the 21 Jump Street star set pulses racing when she flashed her nipples in a pink halter-neck top. She completed the look with white bottoms featuring black polka dots and styled her hair in two buns.
She captioned the upload, "Are space buns my new everyday look?"
Hello, Summer!
The Kong: Skull Island actress flaunted her figure in a multicolored bikini top and matching bottoms with tie-side details just in time for the hot season.
Larson told her fans, "Summer is here but bruises from training are in every season😂."
At Her Happy Place
While reading Natasha Lunn's Conversations on Love, the Marvel star relaxed in a swimming pool in a black swimsuit and dark-colored sunglasses.
"Take me back to my happy place 📖," she wrote.
Natural Beauty
The Lessons in Chemistry actress got her daily dose of vitamin D as she lounged poolside in a June 2021 post. During her well-earned break, she lounged in the sunshine in a two-piece black swimsuit, which emphasized her fit frame.
Larson also went makeup-free, showing her natural beauty.