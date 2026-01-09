Brie Larson's Sexiest Moments: See Hot Photos

Brie Larson shows off her incredible physique online every now and then. See some of her sexiest moments to date.

Brie Larson has made headlines with her hot photos.

Brie Larson has traded her superhero suit for more daring outfits from time to time.

On September 29, the Captain Marvel actress stripped down to a red and orange striped bikini during a getaway in Mexico. She flashed a bright smile as she knelt on an orange paddleboard in the middle of a lake while enjoying her time off.

"an unparalleled escape @hotelesencia," she captioned the post.

For her accessories, Larson wore a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.